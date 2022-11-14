Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks: Wanderer changes reveal new Constellations and signature weapon details

The arrival of the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.3 update draws closer every day as players prepare for the game's newest characters and rerun banners. Thanks to various leaks from multiple sources, the community is well aware of the upcoming content and are excited for it all. One of the noteworthy additions in the next update will be the Wanderer.

HoYoverse continues to adjust the Wanderer's kit in the ongoing beta with less than a month remaining. Recent data mines have revealed the names of both his and Faruzan's series of Constellations, alongside minor changes to the upcoming Catalyst, Tullaytullah's Remembrance.

Disclaimer: This article is based on Genshin Impact leaks, and the final release may not be the same. Readers should take everything mentioned in this article with a grain of salt.

Leaks suggest changes to the Wanderer's weapon for Genshin Impact 3.3

The most recent series of Genshin Impact leaks comes from @genshinmains, where they posted about the upcoming event's exclusive weapon alongside the names of the Wanderer and Faruzan's Constellations. The Wanderer's weapon will be called Toukabou Shigure and his Constellation name has been revealed as Peregrinus.

Faruzan's Constellation name, on the other hand, will be called Flosculi Implexi. As for weapons, the Tullaytullah's Remembrance has already been leaked as the Wanderer's signature weapon for Genshin Impact 3.3. HoYoverse, however, seems to have recently made some adjustments to its sub-stat.

The change to the BiS (best in slot) Catalyst is as follows:

Old : After the wielder unleashes an Elemental Skill, Normal Attack DMG will increase by 4.8% every second for 12 seconds.

: After the wielder unleashes an Elemental Skill, Normal Attack DMG will increase by 4.8% every second for 12 seconds. New: After the wielder unleashes an Elemental Skill, Normal Attack DMG will increase by 4.8% every second for 14 seconds.

With the two-second duration increase, players are looking at 9.6% on top of the damage being dealt after casting an elemental skill. Additional announcements regarding the Wanderer include changes to his fourth Constellation, which states the following:

Old : A maximum of 2 such corresponding elemental buffs can exist simultaneously.

: A maximum of 2 such corresponding elemental buffs can exist simultaneously. New: A maximum of 3 such corresponding elemental buffs can exist simultaneously.

Simply put, the effect infused with other elements will be active simultaneously, adding up to three while paired with the fourth Constellation. The Wanderer's regular attacks have also changed:

1-Hit DMG 157.7% -> 130.8%.

2-Hit DMG 137.5% -> 123.6%.

3-Hit DMG 102.6%+102.6% -> 90.4%+90.4%.

His Elemental Skill changes are as follows:

"When he uses NA and CA, they will be converted into Kuugo: Fushoudan and Kuugo: Toufukai respectively; the DMG they deal and their AoE will be increased, and their DMG will be considered Normal and Charged Attack DMG respectively."

In summary, his regular attacks have been buffed ahead of his official release, with each attack dealing additional damage while the Elemental Skill is active.

