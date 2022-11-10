Genshin Impact 3.3 banner schedule: Ayato rerun, Raiden Shogun and Wanderer release dates

Genshin Impact 3.3 will be the next entry in the Sumeru chapter, where the community will receive two new characters and two reruns. As fans may have already guessed, the Wanderer will debut alongside Faruzan as a new character with unique talents and skills. Nevertheless, the game's additional reruns have become a hot topic within the community.

Alongside the Wanderer and his creator, Raiden Shogun, it seems that Kamisato Ayato and Arataki Itto will also be featured with their respective banners. Based on the schedules, the Wanderer and Arataki Itto are expected to arrive in the first phase of 3.3, kicking off on December 7.

In the second phase, starting on December 24, players can expect Raiden Shogun alongside Kamisato Ayato as the rerun 5-stars.

Disclaimer: This article is based on Genshin Impact leaks, and the final release may not be the same. Readers should take everything mentioned in this article with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 3.3 release dates for the Wanderer, Kamisato Ayato, Raiden Shogun, and Arataki Itto

After the most recent Archon Quest chapter concludes, the upcoming update will provide players with new characters, events, and a permanent gameplay feature. Furthermore, a reliable source within the community has confirmed what the next update's rerun banners will be.

Since predicting rerun phases is generally a hit-or-miss affair, fans should understand that this information is speculative in nature.

Starting in 3.3, players will most likely receive two banners, including Scaramouche and Arataki Itto. As fans may be aware, HoYoverse has already scheduled its next update to arrive on December 7, marking the start of the update's first phase.

Typically, players will get Tullaytullah's Remembrance and Redhorn Stonethresher as featured weapons.

Scaramouche leaked footage for Genshin Impact 3.3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Approximately sixteen days later, on December 28, leaks suggest that Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato will appear and remain available for the entirety of the second phase until January 18. Their signature weapons, Engulfing Lightning and Haran Geppaku Futsu, will be rated up in a separate banner.

Kamisato Ayato with his signature weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

To summarize, the banner schedule for Genshin Impact 3.3 is as follows:

The first phase characters (December 7 to 28): The Wanderer (5-star Anemo Catalyst), Arataki Itto (5-star Geo Claymore), and Faruzan (4-star Anemo Bow).

The first phase weapons (December 7 to 28): Tullaytullah's Remembrance Catalyst and Redhorn Stonethresher Claymore.

The second phase characters (December 28 to January 18): Raiden Shogun (5-star Electro Polearm) and Kamisato Ayato (5-star Hydro Sword).

The second phase weapons (December 28 to January 18): Engulfing Lightning Polearm and Haran Geppeaku Futsu Sword.

Raiden Shogun with her signature weapon, Engulfing Lightning (Image via HoYoverse)

All of the dates mentioned above are based on Genshin Impact's usual 21-day runtime for each phase.

