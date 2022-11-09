Genshin Impact TCG gameplay leaks: New Trading card game mode details

HoYoverse announced a new permanent game mode in Genshin Impact, Genius Invocation TCG, in one of their special programs. Since players already knew this to be a trading card game mode, some were wondering what the rewards hold at the end. Thankfully, there is a lot to take away from simply participating.

Genius Invocation TCG will be introduced with Genshin Impact 3.3, as this version will unlock one of the oldest locations in the game, the Cat's Tail bar. With the help of leakers and data miners, it has been known that Genius Invocation will hold both PvE and PvP modes, with rewards tied to only the former.

However, recent leaks dive deep into the core gameplay, as it showcases multiple cards in action. Players can expect a total of 600 primogems by completing specific objectives.

Disclaimer: This article is based on Genshin Impact leaks, and the final release may not be the same. Readers should take everything mentioned in this article with a grain of salt.

Genius Invocation TCG gameplay leaked ahead of Genshin Impact 3.3

Genshin Impact 3.3 will hold a lot of uniqueness regarding character and gameplay. What makes the upcoming version so important, is the addition of one of the most-awaited characters in-game, called Scaramouche. However, players wouldn't want to miss out on primogems as well, which will be tied to the TCG game mode.

The most recent leak regarding Genius Invocation comes from the Twitter account of @SagiriShape, who is very well-known in the community. Their account shared a YouTube video, which features almost 5 minutes of a TCG match in the new game mode.

Obviously, the footage shared is from the ongoing beta, and specific aspects of the gameplay may change with the final release. Naturally, players are already excited to try out the new mode as it comes with unique artwork of the existing characters. In addition, everyone will have something to do aside from the Spiral Abyss.

The video starts with players speaking to Kaeya about a match inside Cat's Tail bar. This indicates PvE gameplay, as PvP will feature different matchmaking. After interacting with Kaeya, players will be presented with three options which will include:

Let's play.

Adjust decks.

Leave for now.

Genshin Impact 3.3 Kaeya interaction for Genius Invocation (Image via Sagiri)

The match will start upon selecting the first option, following a 'Vs.' (Versus) screen. The first hand will include five cards, allowing the player to team up with someone using the same weapon. Once picked, the match will begin with the initial deck of three cards.

Main deck in upcoming Genshin Impact TCG (Image via Sagiri)

Since an official translation is yet to come out, details regarding this game mode are still unclear. However, players can expect Genius Invocation to unlock early in their journey.

