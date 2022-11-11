Tullaytullah’s Remembrance in Genshin Impact: Wanderer’s signature weapon stats and materials

Wanderer fans in Genshin Impact should know that his signature weapon, Tullaytullah's Remembrance, has already been fully leaked. Everything from its stats to its Ascension Materials is included in these leaks. This article will cover them all, as well as rumors about its release date.

Do keep in mind that specific numbers are subject to change. Likewise, it's possible that Tullaytullah's Remembrance could have its name changed once it officially becomes released since some beta weapons have experienced such alterations in the past.

Minor spoilers will be listed below, even if the content is subject to change.

Tullaytullah’s Remembrance leaks: Wanderer's signature weapon in Genshin Impact

SYP 💎🙌 Please tag 3.2 𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕣𝕤. @SaveYourPrimos As per Uncle Lu, this latest leak makes the following timeline:



3.3 First Half:

- Wanderer (5✰) Release + Itto Rerun; Faruzan (4✰) Release

- Tullaytullah’s Remembrance (Wanderer's Signature) + Redhorn Stonethresher



3.3 Second Half:

- Raiden Rerun + ?

Current Genshin Impact leaks point to Tullaytullah's Remembrance being released in the first half of Version 3.3. It will be in the Epitome Invocation alongside Redhorn Stonethresher, and it should be noted that the featured 4-star weapons are currently unknown.

On the character banner side of things, Wanderer and Itto will have their own Event Wishes in the first phase too. Faruzan is rumored to be one of the featured 4-star characters on both banners.

Now it's time to go more in-depth with the Wanderer's signature weapon.

Tullaytullah’s Remembrance stats and effect in Genshin Impact

His signature weapon synergizes nicely with his own kit (Image via HoYoverse)

At Level 90, Wanderer's signature weapon has an ATK value of 674.33 and a CRIT DMG% substat of 44.1%. That ATK stat would be the highest for a Catalyst in Genshin Impact, tying with Skyward Atlas. As far as CRIT DMG% stats go, it's the lowest for a Catalyst in the game.

Tullaytullah's Remembrance is a 5-star Catalyst with the following effect:

"Normal Attack SPD is increased by 10/12.5/15/17.5/20%. After the wielder unleashes an Elemental Skill, Normal Attack DMG will increase by 4.8/6/7.2/8.4/9.6% every second for 12s. After this character hits an opponent with a Normal Attack during this duration, Normal Attack DMG will be increased by 9.6/12/14.4/16.8/19.2%. This increase can be triggered once every 0.3s. The maximum Normal Attack DMG increase per single duration of the overall effect is 48/60/72/84/96%. The effect will be removed when the wielder leaves the field, and using the Elemental Skill again will reset all DMG buffs."

Keep in mind that the first number in front of a slash displayed above is for Refinement Level 1. The second one is Refinement Level 2, the third one is Refinement Level 3, and so on and so forth.

The Refinement Level of the Wanderer's signature weapon affects four different values pertaining to its effect.

Ascension Materials for Tullaytullah’s Remembrance in Genshin Impact

Here's a list of all the Ascension Materials you need to max out this weapon in Genshin Impact:

5x Echo of Scorching Might

14x Remnant Glow of Scorching Might

14x Dream of Scorching Might

6x Olden Days of Scorching Might

23x Inactivated Fungal Nucleus

27x Dormant Fungal Nucleus

41x Robust Fungal Nucleus

15x Fungal Spores

23x Luminescent Pollen

27x Crystalline Cyst Dust

225,000 Mora

The Scorching Might materials are available via the Tower of Abject Pride, but only on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. The Fungal Nucleus items are collectible by defeating Fungi in an Activated or Scorched state.

You can get the remainder of these materials by defeating Fungi without having to put them in an Activated or Scorched state. If you need Mora, farming Blossoms of Wealth will be an easy way to get that currency.

