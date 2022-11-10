Genshin Impact 3.3 reruns and banner schedule: Raiden Shogun, Itto, and Engulfing Lightning release dates

Several Genshin Impact 3.3 banner leaks have already been revealed. How credible they are remains to be seen, but it's a good first look for those curious about the current rerun rumors. The first half's banner phase has already been leaked, with part of the second phase also revealed.

Here is a succinct summary of what to expect:

First phase: Itto + Scaramouche

Itto + Scaramouche Second phase: Raiden Shogun

Their signature weapons will also run alongside them in their respective Epitome Invocations. This means the first phase will feature Tullaytullah's Remembrance and Redhorn Stonethresher, while the second phase will include Engulfing Lightning.

All of the above knowledge stems from the assumption that these leaks are accurate.

Current Genshin Impact 3.3 banner leaks

SYP 💎🙌 Please tag 3.2 𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕣𝕤. @SaveYourPrimos As per Uncle Lu, this latest leak makes the following timeline:



3.3 First Half:

- Wanderer (5✰) Release + Itto Rerun; Faruzan (4✰) Release

- Tullaytullah’s Remembrance (Wanderer's Signature) + Redhorn Stonethresher



3.3 Second Half:

- Raiden Rerun + ?

The Genshin Impact leaker Uncle Lu has a good track record but not a perfect one, so readers should take the above information with a grain of salt. It is worth mentioning that Genshin Impact 3.3 beta leaks have already begun, meaning that there is some new information available. For example, it's 100% confirmed that Scaramouche and Faruzan have playable character models with known Elemental Skills and Bursts in gameplay leaks.

Past beta leaks have always had them in a banner of some kind in the following update, so it's safe to assume that Scaramouche and Faruzan will be in this update in some capacity. A few different leaks have pointed to them being in the first half of Genshin Impact 3.3.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel A quick overview of 3.3:



1. The Wanderer, Faruzan

2. Genius Invokation TCG

3. Two new artifact sets

4. Akitsu Kimodameshi (event with Itto; rewards include free 4★ Floral Rainfall sword)

5. Windtrace rerun

6. Misty Dungeon rerun

Other leaks point to some parts of the previous leak being accurate. For instance, Itto is known to appear in an upcoming event. 5-star characters who show up at events tend to have a banner around the same time.

Raiden Shogun is speculated to be in this update since the other three Archons have all had banners in the past few version updates. Examples include:

Zhongli: 3.0

3.0 Venti: 3.1

3.1 Nahida: 3.2

Raiden Shogun is the only other playable Archon in the game right now. It would be logical for her to be in Genshin Impact 3.3 if HoYoverse wanted to continue the pattern established above.

Expected release dates

Scaramouche is also known as Wanderer (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 3.3 has been confirmed to have a release date of December 7, 2022. This means that any banner in the first phase will also have the same release date. The relevant Event Wishes for December 7, 2022, include the following:

Scaramouche w/ Faruzan

Itto w/ Faruzan

Tullaytullah's Remembrance + Redhorn Stonethresher

Most banners tend to last for approximately 21 days. This means that the second phase should realistically occur around December 28, 2022. All that Travelers currently know about this phase is that the following might have a banner by then:

Raiden Shogun

Engulfing Lightning

There are rumors that Ayato could be the second 5-star character in the second phase, but no definitive proof exists right now. If Ayato is the second character, then Haran Geppaku Futsu will be the second 5-star weapon in that Epitome Invocation.

More concrete leaks about Genshin Impact 3.3's banners are expected to arrive in the upcoming weeks. Until then, Travelers should be patient with the news currently available to them.

