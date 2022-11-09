Leaks reveal Raiden Shogun rerun and release date in Genshin Impact

The latest Genshin Impact leaks have revealed tons of information about the patch 3.3 update. Officials have already revealed that the update is scheduled to be released on December 7, 2022.

Fans had no idea about the characters being featured on upcoming banners until the recent drip marketing posts and 3.3 beta leaks. The recent drip marketing confirmed the debut of Wanderer and Faruzan in the first half.

Whereas, the latest 3.3 leaks have confirmed Raiden Shogun's second rerun in the second half of the patch 3.3 update. Either way, Genshin Impact fans should start saving up Primogems if they want to summon on patch 3.3 banners.

Genshin Impact: Latest 3.3 leaks confirm Raiden Shogun's second rerun

Many in Genshin Impact have noticed a pattern from HoYoverse officials. The pattern gave rise to a theory of Archon series. Based on popular theory, officials were dropping one archon in each upcoming patch update. This started with Zhongli's rerun in patch 3.0, followed by Venti's rerun in patch 3.1.

We currently have Nahida, also known as the Dendro Archon, debuting in the latest patch 3.2 update. Hence, it made sense to fans that the next patch will feature Raiden Shogun for her rerun, which has been confirmed by the latest leaks.

Credible sources in the Genshin Impact community have confirmed that Raiden Shogun's second rerun in the patch 3.3 update. Based on the tweet above, Raiden Shogun will be featured in the second half of the patch.

Raiden Shogun currently remains one of the most versatile archons on the roster. The 5-star Electro character uses Polearm weapons and prioritizes energy recharge to increase damage.

With her flexible kit, Raiden Shogun can act as a DPS or as an on-field battery for nearby teammates. Even as a 5-star, some of her best go-to weapons happen to be 4-star polearms.

Release date of Raiden Shogun's rerun in Genshin Impact 3.3

Zehel @imZehel



Version 3.0: Aug 24, 2022

Version 3.1: Sep 28, 2022

Version 3.2: Nov 2, 2022

Version 3.3 Dec 7, 2022



The upcoming patch 3.3 update has been scheduled to officially launch globally on December 7, 2022. HoYoverse officials revealed the expected release dates during the 3.0 Special Program. Considering how the patch 3.3 update will also follow the new five-week patch cycle, all the 3.3 banners will be active for 17 days.

With Raiden Shogun being featured in the second half, players can expect the Phase II banners to drop on December 24, 2022. Further speculations suggest that Raiden Shogun will share the banner pity with Arataki Itto.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel A quick overview of 3.3:



1. The Wanderer, Faruzan

2. Genius Invokation TCG

3. Two new artifact sets

4. Akitsu Kimodameshi (event with Itto; rewards include free 4★ Floral Rainfall sword)

5. Windtrace rerun

6. Misty Dungeon rerun

The speculation is based on an upcoming event involving Arataki Itto and also includes a new 4-star weapon. Recent leaks have also revealed the Spiral Abyss enemy line for patch 3.3. The new floor 12 contains Rockfond Rifthound and Rockfond Rifthound Whelps, increasing the possibility of Itto's rerun alongside Raiden Shogun.

Overall, Genshin Impact 3.3 has tons of content to enjoy as shown in the above tweet. Interested fans should start saving Primogems to spend on the upcoming character banners and reruns. They can also start pre-farming materials if they have enough pity to guarantee their desired 5-star summons.

