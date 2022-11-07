Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks: The Wanderer and Faruzan changes spotted

A recent Genshin Impact leak claims that changes were made to the Wanderer and Faruzan ahead of their debut in-game. Furthermore, these changes have been confirmed by reliable sources in the ongoing 3.3 beta.

Scaramouche has received major buffs for his Elemental Skill and Constellation levels. Faruzan, on the other hand, had her Elemental Skill damage multiplier increased at the cost of an increased Elemental Burst cooldown and other minor changes.

It should be noted that these characters may continue to receive more changes to their kit, passives, and constellations as long as the beta testing goes on. Therefore, the information in this article may differ from what's seen in Genshin Impact's official release.

Changes made to the Wanderer in Genshin Impact 3.2 beta, according to leaks

This Genshin Impact tweet reveals the changes made to the Wanderer's Elemental Skill, Hanega: Fushi Kakka. While his Elemental Skill can be used normally, players can infuse any element with this skill to gain different buffs. This is possible, thanks to his ascension passive Jade-Claimed Flower.

Based on the new changes, the buff received by fusing Electro has been increased. Instead of 0.6, the Wanderer will restore 0.8 energy every 0.2 seconds. This implies that he can replenish 4 energy every second after the new changes.

Furthermore, the Wanderer has received more changes in his first two constellations. The first constellation (C1) states the following:

"When in the Windfavored State, The Wanderer’s Normal and Charged Attack SPD is increased by 10%. Additionally, the wind arrows fired by the Passive Talent “Gales of Reverie” will deal 15% additional ATK as DMG. You must unlock the Passive Talent “Gales of Reverie” first."

Based on the new 3.3 leaks, his ascension passive will now deal 25% (originally 15%) additional attack as damage. The passive itself deals 35% of his ATK as Anemo damage, each in the form of four wind arrows and the new first constellation (C1) increases the overall DPS output of the Wanderer.

Speaking of constellations, there were changes made to the second constellation (C2) description as well. When the second constellation (C2) is unlocked, it increases the Wanderer's Elemental Burst damage based on the per point of difference between the max capacity of the Sky-Dweller points against its present capacity.

This damage increase percentage has been bumped up from 3% to 4% for every point of difference. Based on these changes, the damage of his Elemental Burst can be increased upto 200%.

Changes made to Faruzan in Genshin Impact 3.2 beta, according to leaks

Faruzan has received her fair share of changes as well in the Genshin Impact 3.3 beta. Her Elemental Skill damage multiplier at level 10 has been increased from 162% to 194%. Additionally, while using her Elemental Skill, Hurricane Arrow, the Hit DMG% will now deal Anemo damage based on the damage multiplier of her fully charged aimed shot from her Normal Attacks.

While her Elemental Skill received minor buffs, the Burst received a cooldown nerf. After the new changes, the Burst cooldown was increased to 20 seconds, but its duration remains the same. This creates an eight-second downtime that can be resolved by unlocking multiple constellations of Faruzan from the Genshin Impact 3.3 event wish banner.

Lastly, Faruzan received yet another nerf for her ascension passive, Lost Wisdom of the Seven Caverns. The passive provides ATK buffs to party members based on 57% of Faruzan's own attack and can be triggered every second in Genshin Impact. Following these recent changes, the 57% attack buff was reduced to 45% and the passive can be triggered every 0.8 seconds.

