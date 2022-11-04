Faruzan's Ascension and Talent Materials have all leaked from the Genshin Impact 3.3 beta. Thus, some Travelers may wish to pre-farm everything in preparation for her release date in the next Version Update. If you're one such individual, then this guide is for you.
It is vital to mention that all of Faruzan's Ascension and Talent Materials are currently available in Genshin Impact 3.2. Therefore, you can currently pre-farm these items if you know where to find them. This guide will include images and interactive maps for all of her resources.
Genshin Impact pre-farm guide: Faruzan Ascension Materials
Here is a list of all the Ascension Materials that Faruzan needs to max out her total level:
- One Vayuda Turquoise Silver
- Nine Vayuda Turquoise Fragments
- Nine Vayuda Turquoise Chunks
- Six Vayuda Turquoise Gemstones
- 46 Light Guiding Tetrahedron
- 168 Redcrest
- 18 Faded Red Satin
- 30 Trimmed Red Silk
- 36 Rich Red Brocade
- 420,000 Mora
The Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network drops the Vayuda Turquoise materials, as well as the Light Guiding Tetrahedron. Thus, you should farm this boss until you have all of the Vayuda Turquoise items and 46 Light Guiding Tetrahedrons. Use the Teleport Waypoint in The Dune of Elusion and head west to find the Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network.
Redcrest is only located in Sumeru's desert region. Travelers cannot get this Ascension Material from gardening in the Serenitea Pot. Likewise, no vendors currently sell this item.
Faded Red Satin, Trimmed Red Silk, and Rich Red Brocade are all dropped by Eremites. The above interactive map should make finding the enemy pretty easy, especially since they're scattered all over Sumeru.
Genshin Impact pre-farm guide: Faruzan Talent Materials
Here is a list of all the Character Level-Up Materials that Faruzan needs to max out all three of her Talents in Genshin Impact:
- Nine Teachings of Admonition
- 63 Guide to Admonition
- 114 Philosophies of Admonition
- 18 Faded Red Satin
- 66 Trimmed Red Silk
- 93 Rich Red Brocade
- 18 Puppet Strings
- Three Crown of Insights
- 4,957,500 Mora
The Admonition Books are primarily farmable through the Steeple of Ignorance. However, these Talent Level-Up Materials are only available on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday. On all other days, you can opt to pre-farm Faruzan's other materials in the meantime.
The Faded Red Satin, Trimmed Red Silk, and Rich Red Brocade items were covered in the previous section, with the Eremites appearing on the interactive map in it.
Defeating the Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal at the Joururi Workshop every week gives Genshin Impact players a solid chance to get the Puppet Strings. It is worth mentioning that they must complete the Archon Quest, 'Where the Boat of Consciousness Lies', to farm this boss.
The Crowns of Insight are only available through the main event of every Version Update. Similarly, Mora is obtainable through various activities, most notably Blossoms of Wealth.
