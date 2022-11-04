Faruzan's Ascension and Talent Materials have all leaked from the Genshin Impact 3.3 beta. Thus, some Travelers may wish to pre-farm everything in preparation for her release date in the next Version Update. If you're one such individual, then this guide is for you.

It is vital to mention that all of Faruzan's Ascension and Talent Materials are currently available in Genshin Impact 3.2. Therefore, you can currently pre-farm these items if you know where to find them. This guide will include images and interactive maps for all of her resources.

Genshin Impact pre-farm guide: Faruzan Ascension Materials

Her official artwork in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all the Ascension Materials that Faruzan needs to max out her total level:

One Vayuda Turquoise Silver

Nine Vayuda Turquoise Fragments

Nine Vayuda Turquoise Chunks

Six Vayuda Turquoise Gemstones

46 Light Guiding Tetrahedron

168 Redcrest

18 Faded Red Satin

30 Trimmed Red Silk

36 Rich Red Brocade

420,000 Mora

The Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network boss location (Image via HoYoverse)

The Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network drops the Vayuda Turquoise materials, as well as the Light Guiding Tetrahedron. Thus, you should farm this boss until you have all of the Vayuda Turquoise items and 46 Light Guiding Tetrahedrons. Use the Teleport Waypoint in The Dune of Elusion and head west to find the Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network.

Redcrest is only located in Sumeru's desert region. Travelers cannot get this Ascension Material from gardening in the Serenitea Pot. Likewise, no vendors currently sell this item.

Faded Red Satin, Trimmed Red Silk, and Rich Red Brocade are all dropped by Eremites. The above interactive map should make finding the enemy pretty easy, especially since they're scattered all over Sumeru.

Genshin Impact pre-farm guide: Faruzan Talent Materials

Another look at her model (Image via YelanLover)

Here is a list of all the Character Level-Up Materials that Faruzan needs to max out all three of her Talents in Genshin Impact:

Nine Teachings of Admonition

63 Guide to Admonition

114 Philosophies of Admonition

18 Faded Red Satin

66 Trimmed Red Silk

93 Rich Red Brocade

18 Puppet Strings

Three Crown of Insights

4,957,500 Mora

The Steeple of Ignorance has her Talent Books (Image via HoYoverse)

The Admonition Books are primarily farmable through the Steeple of Ignorance. However, these Talent Level-Up Materials are only available on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday. On all other days, you can opt to pre-farm Faruzan's other materials in the meantime.

The Faded Red Satin, Trimmed Red Silk, and Rich Red Brocade items were covered in the previous section, with the Eremites appearing on the interactive map in it.

The recently released weekly boss has the Puppet Strings drop (Image via HoYoverse)

Defeating the Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal at the Joururi Workshop every week gives Genshin Impact players a solid chance to get the Puppet Strings. It is worth mentioning that they must complete the Archon Quest, 'Where the Boat of Consciousness Lies', to farm this boss.

The Crowns of Insight are only available through the main event of every Version Update. Similarly, Mora is obtainable through various activities, most notably Blossoms of Wealth.

