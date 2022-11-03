Genshin Impact Faruzan leaks: Skill, Burst, abilities, and constellations

Several new Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks, including details on Faruzan's gameplay abilities, have recently surfaced online.

Almost everything about Faruzan, from her Elemental Skill to her Constellations, has been leaked. While there aren't any gameplay videos to show yet, the data comes from some reliable leakers.

Travelers should know that Faruzan is a 4-star Anemo Bow user that is rumored to be on the same banner as Scaramouche in Genshin Impact 3.3.

It is also worth noting that the content shown below is subject to change, especially when it comes to specific numbers in the abilities.

Faruzan gameplay details, according to Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks

The tweet above contains several tables' worth of data detailing everything about Faruzan. This article will solely highlight her:

Elemental Skill

Elemental Burst

Passives

Constellations

The following sections will help summarize everything that's important from this table of leaks in case the tweet gets taken down.

Elemental Skill

Faruzan's official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Faruzan's Elemental Skill is known as Wind Realm of Nasamjnin. Here is its leaked description from the Genshin Impact 3.3 beta:

"Faruzan deploys a polyhedron that deals AoE Anemo DMG to nearby opponents. She will also enter the Manifest Gale state. While in the Manifest Gale state, Faruzan's next fully charged shot will consume this state and will become a Hurricane Arrow that deals Anemo DMG to opponents hit. This DMG will be considered Charged Attack DMG."

The Hurricane Arrow can create something known as Pressurized Collapse. This effect basically creates a vortex of AoE Anemo DMG and pulls nearby objects into it. The Manifest Gale lasts for 18 seconds, while the CD of the skill lasts six seconds.

Elemental Burst

Faruzan's leaked namecard (Image via GI Front)

Faruzan's Elemental Burst is known as The Wind's Secret Ways. Its description on the Genshin Impact 3.3 beta reads:

"Faruzan deploys a Dazzling Polyhedron that deals AoE Anemo DMG and releases a Whirlwind Pulse. While the Dazzlign Polyhedron persists, it will continuously move along a triangular path. Once it reaches each corner of that triangular path, it will unleash 1 more Whirlwind Pulse."

Whirlwind Pulse essentially decreases the enemies' Anemo RES. It can also apply an Anemo DMG buff to nearby allies. The Elemental Burst has a 20-second CD and an Energy Cost of 80, contrary to the original table's data.

Passives

The tweet above highlights all three of Faruzan's Passives in Genshin Impact 3.3. Tomes Light the Path is identical to Cyno's The Gift of Silence. The other two Passives are unique to her kit.

Here's a summary of the yellow highlighted words in the tweet:

Wind Realm of Nasamjnin = Her Elemental Skill

= Her Elemental Skill The Wind's Secret Ways = Her Elemental Burst

Constellations

All six of Faruzan's Constellations are revealed in the above tweet. The third and fifth ones are similar to what every other character in Genshin Impact has, but the remaining four are unique to this character.

C1 basically does more damage, while C2 is self-explanatory. C4 is great for making Faruzan a better battery, and C6 gives a hefty CRIT DMG bonus to her teammates under her Elemental Burst.

Faruzan is a 4-star character, so obtaining her Constellations is definitely doable for a F2P player.

