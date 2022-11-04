Genshin Impact Wanderer Ascension materials and Talent books pre-farming guide

Wanderer has been the subject of numerous Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks already. Naturally, his Ascension materials and Talent level-up items have been revealed through them. This guide will highlight all the resources Travelers can currently pre-farm in Genshin Impact 3.2.

It is worth mentioning that all of his Ascension and Talent level-up materials are available to pre-farm right now. Ergo, any Travelers seeking to max him out on Day 1 of his release date in Version 3.3 may wish to use this guide to prepare for his eventual banner.

Note: Scaramouche is also known as The Wanderer. This guide will simply refer to the character by his playable name.

Genshin Impact pre-farming guide: Wanderer Ascension materials

Scaramouche will be playable in the future (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all the items that he needs to max out his total level:

1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver

9 Vayuda Turquoise Fragments

9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunks

6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstones

46 Perpetual Calibers

168 Rukkhashava Mushrooms

18 Old Handguards

30 Kageuchi Handguard

36 Famed Handguard

420,000 Mora

The Anemo Hypostasis is the easiest Anemo boss to farm (Image via HoYoverse)

You can get the Vayuda Turquoise items in Genshin Impact by defeating the following bosses:

Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network

Anemo Hypostasis

Maguu Kenki

Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal

Stormterror

It is worth noting that Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal, also drops one of Wanderer's Talent Level-Up Materials. You must complete Where the Boat of Consciousness Lies to access this weekly boss. Since it's a weekly boss, some players may instead prefer to farm the Anemo Hypostasis.

The Aeonblight Drake's location (Image via HoYoverse)

You can pre-farm the 46 Perpetual Calibers by defeating the Aeonblight Drake. This boss is located in Ardravi Valley in Sumeru. Unfortunately, it does not drop the Vayuda Turquoise items that this character needs, making this pre-farming session a little more lengthy than some others.

There are several Rukkhashava Mushrooms scattered around Sumeru. In addition to the handy interactive map posted above, you can also buy ten Rukkhashava Mushrooms from two vendors. The first vendor is Aramani in Vanarana, Mahavanaranapna, whereas the second one is Ashpazi, who is located in Gandharva Ville.

The Handguard Ascension Materials are easily farmable by defeating the loads of Kairagi and Nobushi enemies seen on the above map. Mora is obtainable by plenty of activities in Genshin Impact, although Blossoms of Wealth are the easiest way to mass farm them.

Genshin Impact pre-farming guide: Wanderer's Talent level-up materials

The Wanderer's model (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all of Wanderer's Talent Level-Up Materials for all three Talents:

9 Teachings of Praxis

63 Guide to Praxis

114 Philosophies of Praxis

18 Old Handguards

66 Kageuchi Handguards

93 Famed Handguards

18 Daka's Bells

3 Crown of Insights

4,957,500 Mora

Here is where the Steeple of Ignorance lies (Image via HoYoverse)

The Praxis Books are available via the Steeple of Ignorance, but only on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Ergo, players can only pre-farm these Talent Level-Up Materials on specific days.

The Handguards were covered in the previous section. Basically, they come from the abundance of Kairagi and Nobushi enemies in Inazuma.

This is the boss you must defeat for Daka's Bells (Image via HoYoverse)

Daka's Bells is a Talent Level-Up Material in Genshin Impact available by defeating the Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal, every week in the Joururi Workshop. It is advisable to complete the quest, Where the Boat of Consciousness Lies, as soon as possible to gain access to this boss, assuming you haven't done so already.

One Crown of Insight is available per the main event of a Version Update. You can't farm it per se, but it's something to look for in its relevant events.

That's everything for the Wanderer's Ascension and Talent level-up materials. Hopefully, you can pre-farm everything before his release date in Genshin Impact 3.3.

