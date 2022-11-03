Wanderer AKA Scaramouche ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact officials have confirmed the debut of Wanderer or Scaramouche in the upcoming patch 3.3 update. Scaramouche will be the next Fatui Harbinger to debut in the Event Wish banners.

While there is no information about his banner order, speculations suggest that he will debut in the first half of the upcoming 3.3 banner. Scaramouche will wield Anemo vision and is expected to be the second male Catalyst user in the gacha game. He has made multiple appearances in Genshin Impact before, and players have been saving Primogems for him for a long time. With the recent 3.3 beta testing, reliable sources have revealed the materials to pre-farm for his arrival.

Genshin Impact 3.3: Leaks reveal Wanderer or Scaramouche's ascension and talent materials

With the recent drip marketing reveal, it has been confirmed that Scaramouche will debut in the upcoming patch. Genshin Impact officials usually drop new 5-star characters in the first half of a new patch. Hence, players have around a month's time to pre-farm all the resources for Scaramouche to max out his ascension and talent materials when he finally arrives.

Fortunately, all of the materials for Scaramouche can be pre-farmed in the latest patch 3.2 update.

VAYUDA TURQUOISE

Various bosses drop this (Image via HoYoverse)

To everyone's surprise, Scaramouche was officially revealed as an Anemo character. Therefore, Genshin Impact players will have to collect the Vayuda Turquoise Gemstones for his ascension. The following list will reveal how many are required to ascend Scaramouche to level 90:

Vayuda Turquoise Sliver x 3

Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x 9

Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x 9

Vayuda Turquoise Gemstones x 6

Players can defeat different bosses such as Anemo Hypostasis, Maguu Kenki, Scaramouche weekly boss, and more to obtain these.

AEONBLIGHT DRAKE

New automaton boss added in patch 3.1 update (Image via HoYoverse)

Aeonblight Drake is an elite boss that was added to Genshin Impact in the patch 3.1 update. This bird-like automaton drops Perpetual Caliber amongst other boss rewards. Genshin Impact players will require 46 Perpetual Caliber from this boss for Scaramouche's max ascension.

RUKKHASHAVA MUSHROOMS

Scaramouche will need Rukkhashava Mushrooms as his Local Specialty for ascension. These fungi tend to grow deep in the Sumeru rainforest area, but their unique appearance makes them easy to harvest. Players can use this interactive map to find the spawn locations of all the Rukkhashava Mushrooms in Sumeru.

Keep in mind that these Local Specialties will only respawn after 48 hours once you harvest them.

PRAXIS TALENT BOOKS

Farm these on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players will have to to grind the Praxis talent books for Scaramouche. These can be farmed on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays from the Sumeru talent domain (Steeple of Ignorance). Fans will need to collect the following to max out all three of Scaramouche's talents:

Teaching of Praxis x 9

Guide to Praxis x 63

Philiosophies of Praxis x 114

HANDGUARD FROM KAIRAGI & NOBUSHI

Scaramouche will need a few different types of handguards for his ascension and talent materials. These common drop materials can be farmed from Kairagis and Nobushi, that are plentily found in Inazuma. The chart below specifies the total amount of handguards that players will need to collect.

Common Drops from Nobushis & Kairagis' Needed for Ascension Needed for Talent Levels Old Handguard 18 18 Kageuchi Handguard 30 66 Famed Handguard 36 93

DAKA'S BELL (WEEKLY BOSS)

Do not forget to farm this every week (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, players will need to defeat the weekly boss, Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal. This is a new weekly boss that was introduced in the patch 3.2 update. Scaramouche will need six Daka's Bell to max out one talent, which means that 18 of these are required to max out all three talents.

Poll : 0 votes