Genshin Impact Fungi locations for Nahida and A Thousand Floating Dreams

Both Nahida and A Thousand Floating Dreams require Ascension Materials from Fungi in Genshin Impact. There are currently 14 different types of Fungi in this game, but all of them drop the necessary materials. Thus, it's actually quite easy to find where these enemies spawn.

After all, there are 680 different spawns for these enemies in Genshin Impact 3.2 right now. It is vital to mention that the necessary items for both Nahida and A Thousand Floating Dreams can be obtained by defeating these enemies without putting them in an Activated or Scorched mode.

Where to find Fungi in Genshin Impact? Nahida and A Thousand Floating Dreams farming guide

You can zoom in on the above interactive map and pan it however you'd like if you want a clearer idea of where Fungi spawn in Genshin Impact 3.2. These enemies spawn all over Sumeru and aren't present in Mondstadt, Liyue, or Inazuma.

You will find the following enemies with this interactive map:

Floating Anemo Fungus

Floating Dendro Fungus

Floating Hydro Fungus

Grounded Geoshroom

Grounded Hydroshroom

Stretchy Anemo Fungus

Stretchy Electro Fungus

Stretchy Geo Fungus

Whirling Cryo Fungus

Whirling Electro Fungus

Whirling Pyro Fungus

Winged Cryoshroom

Winged Dendroshoom

Note: Some Fungi also spawn in The Chasm. To see them, go to the interactive map posted above and click on "TEYVAT." Use the drop-down menu and select "THE CHASM" to see 25 more locations.

Fungi drops for Nahida and A Thousand Floating Dreams

She is an incredibly popular character right now since her banner is active in Genshin Impact 3.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

There are three drops that these enemies have that both Nahida and A Thousand Floating Dreams need in Genshin Impact. Those materials are:

Fungal Spores

Luminescent Pollen

Crystalline Cyst Dust

For reference, here is how much Nahida needs to max out her total level:

18 Fungal Spores

30 Luminscent Pollen

36 Crystalline Cyst Dust

That's not all, either. She also needs the following to max out all three talents in addition to the aforementioned amounts:

18 Fungal Spores

66 Luminscent Pollen

93 Crystalline Cyst Dust

That means you need to farm 36 Fungal Spores, 96 Luminescent Pollen, and 129 Crystalline Cyst Dust to max out everything related to the Dendro Archon.

A Thousand Floating Dreams is also available in Genshin Impact 3.2's first Epitome Invocation (Image via HoYoverse)

A Thousand Floating Dreams isn't as stingy when it comes to farming, but it still requires the following:

15 Fungal Spores

23 Luminscent Pollen

27 Crystalline Cyst Dust

If you have both Nahida and A Thousand Floating Dreams, that means you need to collect 51 Fungal Spores, 119 Luminescent Pollen, and 156 Crystalline Cyst Dust in total.

Farming Fungi

By now, Travelers know where these enemies are and how many of their drops are required for the new character and weapon. It's time to put this knowledge into practice. Since there are 680 different spawns for all Fungi, it should be pretty easy for most Travelers to farm them whenever they're available.

These enemies won't always drop the necessary materials, but the sheer quantity of these foes means that Travelers are bound to get enough of them if they continue to farm them.

