Genshin Impact Nahida banner: Pity, Soft Pity, and Primogems required for guaranteed pull

Genshin Impact officials have already confirmed Nahida's debut in the upcoming patch 3.2 update. So, fans interested in summoning Nahida from her rate-up banner should first learn more about the Pity system.

The game has its own Pity system and players can take advantage of this to acquire Nahida as easily as possible. Nahida is the Dendro Archon and the latest 5-star character arriving in the banners. She will undoubtedly be a great addition to any Dendro reaction-based team composition. Considering that players have enough Primogems, they can guarantee any 5-star summon if they have a solid understanding of banner Pity, Soft Pity, and how many Primogems can guarantee the pull of 5-star characters.

Genshin Impact: Guide to Nahida banner Pity, Soft Pity, and more

The upcoming patch 3.2 is scheduled to launch on November 2, 2022, with Nahida debuting in the Phase I banners. It is only a few days before the global launch of Genshin Impact 3.2 and Nahida's banner will be available in Phase I for the next 16 to 17 days. Players can collect the maximum Primogems possible during this time to do pulls on event banners. By taking advantage of the game's Pity system during this time, players can confirm the exact amount of Primogems they will need to summon Nahida.

Based on Genshin Impact's Pity system, every pull on a character event banner has a 0.6% chance to summon 5-star characters. Making at least 90 pulls (14,400 Primogems) will guarantee a 5-star summon. However, the guaranteed 5-star summon has a 50-50 chance to summon Nahida from the rate-up banners. If players miss out on this 50-50 chance, they will receive a 5-star character from the standard banner instead. Additionally, their Pity will reset to zero, but the Pity system ensures that the next 5-star summon will be the banner featured character. Hence, players are advised to have around 180 pulls (28,800 Primogems) to guarantee summoning Nahida.

Soft Pity

wawa ✨ in many hell @WAW4_exe i'm on soft pity and not guaranteed, but I'm p sure this much would get me at least one nahida right



hopefully it'll be enough to bring me to scawa too i'm on soft pity and not guaranteed, but I'm p sure this much would get me at least one nahida righthopefully it'll be enough to bring me to scawa too https://t.co/4bqdSkfM4s

Soft Pity refers to a range of wishes, where Genshin Impact players have a higher chance of summoning a 5-star before they reach Hard Pity at 90 pulls. The range of Soft Pity starts at around 70 pulls and the probability of a 5-star summon increases with every pull.

It is recommended for players to switch to single pulls instead of 10 pulls as soon as they enter this range. Doing so will reduce the chances of Primogems being wasted and players (especially F2P) can save these Primogems for the next banner.

Checking Pity count for Nahida using banner Pity

Unless you have summoned the latest 5-star characters, you must have already built up some Pity on previous character event banners. Interestingly, the Pity on the character event banners is carried forward to the new banners. Hence, Genshin Impact players can check their banner history to be aware of their Pity count and how many pulls they require to summon Nahida.

Find your Pity count from banner history (Image via Genshin Impact)

To check the banner history, go to the event wish banner and look for the history tab. Genshin Impact players can start counting their Pity until the last 5-star character. For instance, if players have already made 50 pulls after their last 5-star summons, then their current banner Pity is 50. Hence, they will only need 40 more pulls to have another 5-star summon.

Poll : 0 votes