When does the 3.2 version come out in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact v3.2 has been a hot topic in the community for the last few weeks, as HoYoverse has constantly upped its game since its launch. With four major accessible regions as open worlds, it is safe to say that the acclaimed title right now is far more than just gacha.

On November 2, players will get more content for the upcoming month, as two new characters will be introduced alongside new events and a weekly boss. However, unlike previous updates, Sumeru's upcoming patch won't feature any new locations. Instead, it will bring in everyone's beloved Dendro Archon as a playable character.

The following article will summarize the release date, time, and everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 3.2 update.

Genshin Impact 3.2 release date, time, and everything you need to know (2022)

When will the update release?

Judging by the usual timing of the scheduled maintenance, players can connect to the official servers with the update at 11 am (UTC +8). On November 2, HoYoverse will likely hold a five-hour extended maintenance, which will conclude around the same time as every other region.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Below are the details of the Version 3.0 update "The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings."



〓Update Duration〓

Update maintenance begins 2022/08/24 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.



View the full notice here >>>

hoyo.link/c9eSqBA6



#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,Below are the details of the Version 3.0 update "The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings."〓Update Duration〓Update maintenance begins 2022/08/24 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.View the full notice here >>> Dear Travelers,Below are the details of the Version 3.0 update "The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings."〓Update Duration〓Update maintenance begins 2022/08/24 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.View the full notice here >>>hoyo.link/c9eSqBA6#GenshinImpact https://t.co/N4YPspNYKa

For precise release times in your zone, the following list might help:

PDT (UTC -7): 8 pm (November 1).

MDT (UTC -6): 9 pm (November 1).

CDT (UTC -5): 10 pm (November 1).

EDT (UTC -4): 11 pm (November 1).

BST (UTC +1): 4 am (November 2).

CEST (UTC +2): 5 am (November 2).

MSK (UTC +3): 6 am (November 2).

IST (UTC +5:30): 8:30 am (November 2).

CST (UTC +8): 11 am (November 2).

JST (UTC +9): 12 pm (November 2).

NZST (UTC +12): 3 pm (November 2)

Maintenance downtimes in significant regions are as follows:

India: 3:30 am to 8:30 am (November 2)

Philipines: 6 am to 11 am (November 2).

China: 6 am to 11 am (November 2).

UK: 11 pm (November 1) to 4 am (November 2).

Japan: 7 am to 12 pm (November 2).

Korea: 7 am to 12 pm (November 2).

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

V2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31 6AM (UTC+8) and is expected to be done within 5 hours. The duration of V2.7 is expected to be 6 weeks, and V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13.



genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…



#GenshinImpact V2.7 Update NoticeDear Travelers,V2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31 6AM (UTC+8) and is expected to be done within 5 hours. The duration of V2.7 is expected to be 6 weeks, and V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13. V2.7 Update NoticeDear Travelers,V2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31 6AM (UTC+8) and is expected to be done within 5 hours. The duration of V2.7 is expected to be 6 weeks, and V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13.genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/2hmVhPddG5

The aforementioned release date and times are based on the latest updates. HoYoverse previously announced its roadmap until the v3.3 release, which has been followed since the arrival of Sumeru. Unless HoYoverse changes its schedule at the last minute, the pattern can be expected to remain the same.

Every upcoming content in Genshin Impact 3.2

The upcoming v3.2 will mark the arrival of Dendro Archon Nahida as a playable character alongside Layla. In terms of reruns, HoYoverse has three 5-star characters planned for release, including Yoimiya, Yae Miko, and Tartaglia.

The Pyro Archer will join Nahida in the first phase, while Narukami's Shrine Priestess and Fatui Harbinger are scheduled for the second phase. The update will also have a continuation of the Sumeru Archon Quest, alongside additional story quests on Nahida.

Regarding enemies, two bosses will be added, including the Balladeer weekly boss and the Dendro Hypostasis field boss. Lastly, Genshin Impact 3.2 will also see the arrival of both reruns and brand-new events, including:

Hypostatic Symphony rerun.

Marvelous Merchandise rerun.

Fabulous Fungus Frenzy.

Adventurer's Trials.

Outside the Canvus, inside the Lens rerun.

Genshin Impact 3.2 will run for over a month, with an expected conclusion on December 7.

Poll : 0 votes