Genshin Impact Nahida banner pity, soft pity, and total Primogems requirements for guaranteed pull

Genshin Impact players who are planning to summon the new Dendro 5-star Nahida will want to make sure they have enough Primogems when she releases. Nahida's banner is set to go live on November 2, and she will be arriving during the first half of the new update. This gives players a few weeks to continue saving up Primogems for her release, and they'll need tons of wishes to guarantee that they can rope her in. Luckily, Genshin has an easily understood pity system that can help fans figure out how many Primogems they'll need to summon Nahida.

Players can find the pity and Primogem requirements for Nahida's upcoming banner here.

Genshin Impact: How many Primogems will players need to guarantee Nahida

In the game's 5-star featured banners, characters are guaranteed to appear after at least 90 wishes have been completed. This means that the most a player can wish for without receiving a 5-star character is 90 wishes.

This adds up to 14,000 Primogems, meaning players will need that sum to guarantee that they will get at least one 5-star character when they roll. However, this doesn't guarantee that players will get Nahida. In Genshin Impact, whenever players summon a 5-star character on the featured banner, there is a 50% chance that the character will be the featured character, and a 50% chance that the character might end up being from the standard banner.

This is known as a 50/50, and can be circumvented through the game's guaranteed bonus, which is acquired after players lose a 50/50 by summoning a standard character instead of a featured one. After this occurs, the next 5-star character that they summon is guaranteed to be the featured character, and this bonus will persist between banners.

One way to ensure that they can take advantage of this bonus is for players to have enough Primogems that guarantee they acquire whatever character they're rolling for. The amount that is needed is 24,400 Primogems, or 180 wishes. By having 180 wishes, Genshin Impact fans can be 100% certain that they will get Nahida when her banner arrives.

Soft pity:

Soft pity is another mechanic in Genshin Impact that is not as tangible as the game's hard pity system. Soft pity is a range of wishes in which players have a higher chance of receiving 5-star characters.

The range that soft pity begins in is around 70 wishes, and the odds of getting a 5-star character seem to increase with each wish past 70, meaning fans should switch to doing singles at this point. This can save a ton of Primogems and make getting characters like Nahida a lot easier and cheaper.

Genshin Impact players will want to monitor how many Primogems they have as Nahida's banner arrives if they want any guarantee of acquiring her.

