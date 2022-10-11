Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks reveal Nahida and Layla buffs, abilities explained

Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks have revealed some massive buffs for Nahida and Layla. Players who plan on summoning these two characters will definitely want to check these buffs out as they look to increase their strength significantly.

Nahida and Layla are set to be released during the game's 3.2 update, meaning players have time to save up before their banner is set to go live. With these buffs, players definitely won't want to miss out on Nahida and Layla's release.

Fans can find out more about these leaked Genshin Impact 3.2 buffs here.

Buffs for Nahida and Layla revealed by Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks

Nahida buffs

Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks have revealed some massive buffs for Nahida and Layla, with Nahida, in particular, gaining a ton from these buffs. The first set of buffs for Nahida focus on increasing the strength of her Elemental Skill. Her skill has had its trigger interval increased from 1.9 seconds to 2.5 seconds, which has effectively removed the internal cooldown on the ability. Nahida will now essentially apply Dendro every time her Elemental Skill ticks on an enemy.

This means that players will be able to create tons of reactions by utilizing her Elemental Skill, making her an amazing option for teams that focus on reactions like Spread or Hyperbloom. To aid this, her Elemental Skill's linking effect (known as the Seed of Skandha) has also had its duration increased from 20 to 25 seconds, giving fans even longer to apply Dendro to enemies and create reactions with her skill.

Genshin Mains - Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains Passive update: The EM of the active character within the field will be increased by 20% -> 25% of the EM of the party member with the highest EM.



You can gain a maximum of 200 to 250 EM in this manner. Passive update: The EM of the active character within the field will be increased by 20% -> 25% of the EM of the party member with the highest EM.You can gain a maximum of 200 to 250 EM in this manner.

Her passive ability was also increased, granting even more Elemental Mastery to characters within the field of her Elemental Burst. This means that players can gain up to 250 Elemental Mastery simply by being within the range of Nahida's massive burst, which is easy to do given its constant uptime and huge area of effect.

Genshin Mains - Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains Elemental burst update:

At level 1

Pyro: DMG Bonus 11.1%/16.7% -> 14.9%/22.3%

Electro: CD Decrease 0.17s/0.25s -> 0.25s/0.37s Elemental burst update:At level 1 Pyro: DMG Bonus 11.1%/16.7% -> 14.9%/22.3%Electro: CD Decrease 0.17s/0.25s -> 0.25s/0.37s

Her Elemental Burst also received some buffs, increasing the value of the buffs that Nahida gains from having certain elements in her party. Fans will need to create their teams with these buffs in mind if they want to get the most out of Nahida's burst effects:

Pyro: DMG Bonus 11.1%/16.7% -> 14.9%/22.3%

Electro: CD Decrease 0.17s/0.25s -> 0.25s/0.37s

Hydro: Duration Extension

1 Character 2.22s to 3.34s

2 Characters 3.34s to 5.02s

Layla buffs

Genshin Mains - Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains



Elemental burst



Starlight Slug DMG 7% Max HP -> 4.6% MAX HP

Duration: 12s

CD: 15s to 12s (100% uptime)

Energy Cost: 60 to 40 #Layla updateElemental burstStarlight Slug DMG 7% Max HP -> 4.6% MAX HPDuration: 12sCD: 15s to 12s (100% uptime)Energy Cost: 60 to 40 #Layla updateElemental burstStarlight Slug DMG 7% Max HP -> 4.6% MAX HPDuration: 12sCD: 15s to 12s (100% uptime)Energy Cost: 60 to 40

Layla has also received some big buffs to her abilities in Genshin Impact 3.2, first improving her Elemental Burst. The buffs focus on increasing the uptime of her burst while lowering its damage. The Energy Cost of the ability has gone down from 60 to 40, while the cooldown has been decreased from 15 seconds to 12 seconds.

This means that players will be able to keep Layla's Elemental Burst up at all times, as its duration is also 12 seconds. This provides a potent source of Cryo damage, making Layla an amazing choice for a Cryo support.

Genshin Mains - Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains Elemental skill



Skill DMG 14.85% -> 12.8%

Shooting Star DMG 17.1% -> 14.7% Elemental skill Skill DMG 14.85% -> 12.8%Shooting Star DMG 17.1% -> 14.7%

Unfortunately, the massive buffs to her Elemental Burst uptime have come at the cost of damage from her skills, and Layla will do a bit less damage with all of her abilities. Still, her burst having a 100% uptime definitely makes up for these changes.

Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks have revealed some huge buffs for both of its upcoming new characters.

Poll : 0 votes