Genshin Impact anime leaks: Timeline, major content, and region details

Genshin Impact's upcoming anime has seen a lot of information about it get leaked, including details about its story, the anime's timeline, and the regions that will be featured in it.

Players who are looking forward to the anime's release will definitely want to learn about the leaks as they make the series sound amazing. The anime is part of HoYoverse's collaboration with Ufotable, and it looks to be a long-term undertaking that will cover multiple regions inside the game's world. Fans can learn more about the upcoming Genshin Impact series' newly leaked information below.

Note: This article contains some spoilers. Moreover, these very early leaks should be taken with a grain of salt until more information is available.

Genshin Impact anime leaks: Plenty of information about the anime's story revealed

Genshin Impact players who are looking forward to the release of the game's upcoming anime would like to know about the show's story. According to the leaks, the anime will begin during the time before the Traveler arrives in Teyvat, with seasons focusing on each region during the Archon War.

At the start of the series, the Archon War will be taking place in all the regions, and each season will be dedicated to each region's participation in the war. The anime will likely begin with Mondstadt and the battle against Decarabian. It will then progress to Liyue and the massive battles that Zhongli and the Adepti took part in.

Subsequently, the series will feature Inazuma as well as the war that Raiden Ei and Raiden Makoto fought together in. Then, it will move on to Sumeru, Fontaine, Natlan, and so on. After the war concludes, the anime will shift its focus to the arrival of Aether and Lumine.

This scene can be witnessed in the original trailer for the series, which shows Lumine and Aether standing hand-in-hand on a vast plane, presumably upon their arrival in Teyvat. The anime will then show their adventure across the region of Teyvat, which has been hinted at in-game.

Fans will get to see the original journey of the characters as they meet the Archons right after the war. Following this, the destruction of Khaenri'ah will occur, with viewers getting their first real look at the massive cataclysm that befell the region.

Mayu 💚 @eannagram Oh okay since this gained unexpected traction, I should probably clarify that the anime’s time period doesn’t seem to cover the past 500 years, but everything before Oh okay since this gained unexpected traction, I should probably clarify that the anime’s time period doesn’t seem to cover the past 500 years, but everything before https://t.co/OQ1vOkMOgv

Subsequently, the anime will end with the opening scene of Genshin Impact, which is where the game starts. This makes the series a prequel to HoYoverse's gaming title.

Many fans assumed that the anime would take place in an alternate timeline of some kind or perhaps tell a unique story of the Traveler, but it seems like it will only focus on the things that happened before the game.

xiaoven.txt | bee 📌 @xvnposts if the genshin anime really is set showcasing each regions past history then we are definitely seeing xiao and ventis first meeting. not only is it a big important part of xiaos story but the yakshas lore overall since venti is the first and only person to have saved a yaksha if the genshin anime really is set showcasing each regions past history then we are definitely seeing xiao and ventis first meeting. not only is it a big important part of xiaos story but the yakshas lore overall since venti is the first and only person to have saved a yaksha

Many players are excited to see some huge moments in Genshin's lore that have never been showcased before. This includes Xiao and Venti's first meeting, Zhongli's overwhelming victory in Liyue, the fall of the Adepti, Raiden Makoto in battle, Venti and the unnamed bard, and more from the history of the world of Teyvat.

Based on the leaks, this upcoming series will showcase these scenes with incredible animation and an amazing plot. The anime will be an incredible addition to the Genshin Impact's lore.

