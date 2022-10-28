Genshin Impact Nahida pre-farming guide: Materials list for maxing out talents and character level

Nahida is an upcoming Dendro 5-star character in Genshin Impact, featuring a supporting role in the team to trigger Dendro elemental reactions. She will officially be added to the game on November 2 through the event wish banner.

With just a few days left before the maintenance update, players can start pre-farming Nahida's ascension and talent materials. Fortunately, half of the required items are already available in-game, so Travelers can reduce their workload early on by collecting these materials before the Dendro Archon's release in Genshin Impact.

All of Nahida's Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players can increase Nahida's level to the maximum by collecting all of her ascension materials. Listed below are all the items that they need to farm:

46 Quelled Creeper

1 Nagadus Emerald Sliver

9 Nagadus Emerald Fragment

6 Nagadus Emerald Gemstone

168 Kalpalata Lotus

18 Fungal Spores

30 Luminescent Pollen

36 Crystalline Cyst Dust

Dendro Hypostasis as the newest enemy in version 3.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Quelled Creeper is a brand new material that can only be dropped by Dendro Hypostasis. Unfortunately, Travelers cannot farm this item yet as this enemy will only be added to the game after the maintenance 3.2 update.

Nagadus Emerald is an ascension gem, specifically used for Dendro characters in Genshin Impact. Players can obtain this item by defeating Jadeplume Terrorshroom and Dendro Hypostasis (normal boss), using Alchemy, from commission bonus rewards, or by defeating weekly bosses.

Kalpalata Lotus can only be found in Sumeru (Image via HoYoverse)

Each and every Genshin Impact character will have a Local Specialty as one of their ascension materials, and Nahida requires Kalpalata Lotus to level up. This flower can only be obtained in Sumeru, mostly near high places such as cliffs and mountains.

Fungus can be located using the Adventurer's Handbook (Image via HoYoverse)

The last item for Nahida's ascension in Genshin Impact is spores, pollen, and dust. All these materials can be farmed by defeating Fungi enemies. However, players must avoid using Dendro, Pyro, and Electro when fighting Fungi or the drop rate for these items will drop drastically.

Nahida's complete talent level up materials in Genshin Impact

Nahida's talents require another set of materials to hit the highest level in Genshin Impact. Below is the full list of items that can fully upgrade all three of the Dendro Archon's talents:

18 Fungal Spores

66 Luminescent Pollen

93 Crystalline Cyst Dust

9 Teachings of Ingenuity

63 Guide to Ingenuity

114 Philosophies of Ingenuity

18 Unknown

3 Crown of Insight

Sumeru Talent Domain near Chatrakam Cave (Image via HoYoverse)

Ingenuity books are drop materials from the Steeple of Ignorance domain in Sumeru. The books will only appear as rewards on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. Thus, Genshin Impact gamers need to be aware of what day they need to play the domain because Nahida will require plenty of these books to max out her talents.

Scaramouche may be the new weekly boss (Image via HoYoverse)

The unknown material is an item from the new weekly boss, which is predicted to be Scaramouche. Similar to the Dendro Hypostasis, Travelers are currently unable to farm this material because they will only be added alongside version 3.2.

The final item is Crown of Insight, which is extremely limited and can only be obtained from limited-time events and special trees such as the Sacred Sakura and Tree of Dreams. Players are recommended to think carefully before using this item on any character.

With a few days remaining, Travelers still have time to farm any required materials for Nahida to reach the highest level in both her ascension and talents.

