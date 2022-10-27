Genshin Impact Childe materials: Ascension and talent resources guide

Childe is one of the rerun characters set to make yet another appearance in Genshin Impact along with patch 3.2. He is quite a popular unit and numerous players will be wishing for him.

Hence, in this article, a list of all the ascension and talent level-up materials required to level up Childe has been provided in detail. It is important to mention that these materials take some time to farm. Hence, fans should start going for them right now.

Childe is one of the best characters in the game even to this day. However, his banner is right after Nahida, the Dendro Archon. Therefore, players will need to have a lot of primogems if they want to get both these units during update 3.2 itself.

Starconch and Cleansing Heart are two of the most important materials required to ascend Childe in Genshin Impact

Before moving further, it is important to provide a list of all the materials required to level up Childe. The materials are as follows:

Varunada Lazurite Silver

Cleansing Heart (Oceanid Boss)

Recruit's Insignia, Sergeant's Insignia, Lieutenant's Insignia

Mora

It's now time to provide the exact amount that Genshin Impact players will require for every level. This will continue to rise with the character's level. Therefore, players will need to farm quite a lot of the above-mentioned materials to ascend him to level 90.

Level-wise materials required to ascend Childe

Level 20+

Varunada Lazurite Silver x1

Starconch x3

Recruit's Insignia x3

Mora x20000

Level 40+

Varunada Lazurite Fragment x3

Cleansing Heart x2

Starconch x10

Recruit's Insignia x15

Mora x40000

Level 50+

Varunada Lazurite Fragment x6

Cleansing Heart x4

Starconch x20

Sergeant's Insignia x12

Mora x60000

Level 60+

Varunada Lazurite Chunk x3

Cleansing Heart x8

Starconch x30

Sergeant's Insignia x18

Mora x80000

Level 70+

Varunada Lazurite Chunk x6

Cleansing Heart x12

Starconch x45

Lieutenant's Insignia x12

Mora x100000

Level 80+

Varunada Lazurite Gemstone x6

Cleansing Heart x20

Starconch x60

Lieutenant's Insignia x24

Mora x120000

Amongst all the materials listed above, Genshin Impact players will have the most trouble farming the Oceanid boss fight. This is especially true for those who don't have a bow character.

It is therefore recommended that they start farming up Oceanid now as that could take some time. Apart from that, Starconch is quite easy to obtain as it's available in abundance across the beaches of Liyue.

Recruit's Insignia and its upgrades are also easy to find in Genshin Impact, as defeating small Fatui enemies drops the same in abundance.

Talent materials required to level up Childe

The materials required to level up all of Childe's talents all the way to level 10 are as follows:

Teachings of Freedom x9

Guide to Freedom x63

Philosophies of Freedom x114

Recruit's Insignia x18

Sergeant's Insignia x66

Lieutenant's Insignia x93

Shard of Foul Legacy x18

Crown of Insight x3

It is important to remember that Childe is a DPS unit in Genshin Impact. Therefore, players will need to farm all of the above mentioned materials for maximum damage.

In terms of skill priorities, upgrading his Normal Attack and Ultimate should be the primary focus, followed by his elemental skill.

