Genshin Impact Childe materials: Ascension and talent resources guide

Childe is one of the rerun characters set to make yet another appearance in Genshin Impact along with patch 3.2. He is quite a popular unit and numerous players will be wishing for him.
Hence, in this article, a list of all the ascension and talent level-up materials required to level up Childe has been provided in detail. It is important to mention that these materials take some time to farm. Hence, fans should start going for them right now.
Childe is one of the best characters in the game even to this day. However, his banner is right after Nahida, the Dendro Archon. Therefore, players will need to have a lot of primogems if they want to get both these units during update 3.2 itself.
Starconch and Cleansing Heart are two of the most important materials required to ascend Childe in Genshin Impact
Before moving further, it is important to provide a list of all the materials required to level up Childe. The materials are as follows:
- Varunada Lazurite Silver
- Cleansing Heart (Oceanid Boss)
- Recruit's Insignia, Sergeant's Insignia, Lieutenant's Insignia
- Mora
It's now time to provide the exact amount that Genshin Impact players will require for every level. This will continue to rise with the character's level. Therefore, players will need to farm quite a lot of the above-mentioned materials to ascend him to level 90.
Level-wise materials required to ascend Childe
Level 20+
- Varunada Lazurite Silver x1
- Starconch x3
- Recruit's Insignia x3
- Mora x20000
Level 40+
- Varunada Lazurite Fragment x3
- Cleansing Heart x2
- Starconch x10
- Recruit's Insignia x15
- Mora x40000
Level 50+
- Varunada Lazurite Fragment x6
- Cleansing Heart x4
- Starconch x20
- Sergeant's Insignia x12
- Mora x60000
Level 60+
- Varunada Lazurite Chunk x3
- Cleansing Heart x8
- Starconch x30
- Sergeant's Insignia x18
- Mora x80000
Level 70+
- Varunada Lazurite Chunk x6
- Cleansing Heart x12
- Starconch x45
- Lieutenant's Insignia x12
- Mora x100000
Level 80+
- Varunada Lazurite Gemstone x6
- Cleansing Heart x20
- Starconch x60
- Lieutenant's Insignia x24
- Mora x120000
Amongst all the materials listed above, Genshin Impact players will have the most trouble farming the Oceanid boss fight. This is especially true for those who don't have a bow character.
It is therefore recommended that they start farming up Oceanid now as that could take some time. Apart from that, Starconch is quite easy to obtain as it's available in abundance across the beaches of Liyue.
Recruit's Insignia and its upgrades are also easy to find in Genshin Impact, as defeating small Fatui enemies drops the same in abundance.
Talent materials required to level up Childe
The materials required to level up all of Childe's talents all the way to level 10 are as follows:
- Teachings of Freedom x9
- Guide to Freedom x63
- Philosophies of Freedom x114
- Recruit's Insignia x18
- Sergeant's Insignia x66
- Lieutenant's Insignia x93
- Shard of Foul Legacy x18
- Crown of Insight x3
It is important to remember that Childe is a DPS unit in Genshin Impact. Therefore, players will need to farm all of the above mentioned materials for maximum damage.
In terms of skill priorities, upgrading his Normal Attack and Ultimate should be the primary focus, followed by his elemental skill.