Genshin Impact May Your Dreams of Wisdom Come True web event: Get 40 primogems for free

Genshin Impact launched a new web event today to celebrate the upcoming 5-star character, Nahida. During this time, players need to accompany the Dendro Archon to Sumeru City to celebrate her birthday while also fulfilling the wishes of the people in the city.

The tasks to complete this event are extremely easy and players only need a few minutes to obtain various rewards with 40 Primogems as the main prize. This article will show them how to access the new Genshin Impact web event and complete all the tasks.

Genshin Impact: How to complete Nahida web event for 40 Primogems

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



>>Click to Take Part in Event<<

hoyo.link/36jQBBAd



#GenshinImpact The web event for Genshin Impact's new character: #Nahida is now available. Take part in the event to obtain Primogems!>>Click to Take Part in Event<< The web event for Genshin Impact's new character: #Nahida is now available. Take part in the event to obtain Primogems!>>Click to Take Part in Event<<hoyo.link/36jQBBAd#GenshinImpact https://t.co/EJTuyxy1O7

Genshin Impact players can visit the new web event May Your Dreams of Wisdom Come True by clicking on the link here. Keep in mind that only Travelers above Adventure Rank 10 are allowed to participate in the event. Once gamers have opened and loaded the webpage, they will need to log in using their HoYoverse account and make sure its UID is correct.

Choose to go to the Treasures Street or the outskirt (Image via HoYoverse)

For the first task, Travelers will be given two options to choose from. The first option is to go to the Treasures Street, while the other one is to the outskirts of Sumeru City. Players can choose any of the two because once they choose to go to the first location, Nahida will ask them to visit the other location next.

Choose any one of the dish above for the NPC (Image via HoYoverse)

For the Treasures Street, Nahida and Traveler will encounter a troubled restaurant owner, who wants a recipe from other nations to expand the menu for his business. Nahida will lay down three options like in the image above, and gamers can choose any of the dishes to give to the NPC.

Select the yellow link icon to complete the task (Image via HoYoverse)

The next destination is the outskirts of Sumeru City, where players will encounter a troubled villager with his poor harvest. The task for this NPC is to share the event on other social platforms. However, Genshin Impact players can skip all of that and select the yellow link icon to instantly complete the task.

The last task is to give out candies (Image via HoYoverse)

The last step is to go to the Grand Bazaar and give Yalda Candies to the three people above. Genshin Impact players need to give candy one-by-one to the NPCs, and it may take time because of the slow movement.

All the rewards from Nahida's web event (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing the last task, Travelers will get the following rewards:

40 Primogems

3 Nagadus Emerald Fragment

20000 Mora

2 Mystic Enhancement Ore

The prizes will be sent to players via in-game mail within 5-10 minutes. The mail will expire in 30 days, so players are recommended to claim the rewards in time. In addition, they can continue with the prompt box and share the event to get the Nahida wallpaper.

Nahida will be available in Genshin Impact on November 2, and it is a tradition for the developers to release a web event specifically for new 5-star characters. There was another web event a few days ago that provided 40 Primogems.

Poll : 0 votes