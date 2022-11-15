Faruzan and Scaramouche release date in Genshin Impact: Countdown and version 3.3 banners

The current Genshin Impact 3.2 update will be entering the second phase of the character event banners, and with this, fans will be closer to the upcoming patch 3.3 update.

HoYoverse officials have already revealed that the 3.3 update will be released on December 7, 2022. Recent drip marketing posts have confirmed the debut of Wanderer and Faruzan in the upcoming patch. Apart from Wanderer, the 3.3 banners will include three reruns based on the latest Genshin Impact leaks. The following article will cover everything players need to know about version 3.3.

Release date for Wanderer, Faruzan, and Genshin Impact 3.3 update with countdown

Zehel @imZehel



#原神 #Genshin #Genshin Impact Version Update Schedule Release Dates!Version 3.0: Aug 24, 2022Version 3.1: Sep 28, 2022Version 3.2: Nov 2, 2022Version 3.3 Dec 7, 2022 #GenshinImpact Version Update Schedule Release Dates!Version 3.0: Aug 24, 2022Version 3.1: Sep 28, 2022Version 3.2: Nov 2, 2022Version 3.3 Dec 7, 2022#原神 #Genshin https://t.co/093wZqRi3N

Genshin Impact officials have already made a public announcement about the upcoming release timeline during the 3.0 livestream. The timeline for the update release has been shared in the tweet above and as shown, it also includes the release date scheduled for the patch 3.3 update. Based on the tweet, patch 3.3 is scheduled to be released on December 7, 2022.

Wanderer and Faruzan's recent drip marketing strategies have confirmed their debuts in the upcoming patch. Usually, new characters are dropped in the first half of new updates. Hence, players can expect the Wanderer debut banner to be released in Phase I of the patch 3.3 update.

Countdown to track Genshin Impact 3.3 update release

Players can refer to the countdown above to track the launch of the upcoming patch update. With the countdown stating, "Genshin Impact 3.3 to release in", it implies that the patch update has yet to launch.

Bear in mind that servers will go under maintenance 5 hours prior to the update launch. Hence, players won't be able to access their accounts once the update maintenance begins. Fortunately, the developers compensate players with Primogems for the inconvenience. So, expect anywhere between 300-600 Primogems to be sent directly to the in-game mailbox.

Everything known about version 3.3 banners

Recent Genshin Impact leaks have already shared the upcoming character event banners in the patch 3.3 update. The tweet showcases the 5-star banners claimed by credible sources. Based on the tweet, the 3.3 banners will include the following:

Phase I to feature Wanderer and Arataki Itto

Phase II to feature Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato's rerun banners

Those who have recently started playing Genshin Impact have the opportunity to get their hands on some of the best DPS characters such as Raiden, Itto, and Ayato. Fortunately, building them is also very easy with multiple F2P options.

Wanderer, on the other hand, is a new 5-star Anemo character with a unique kit. With tons of potential as a DPS or sub-DPS, Wanderer will need support characters such as Faruzan to complement his playstyle.

Let us not forget that all of these 5-stars will have their signature weapons featured in the respective Epitome Invocation (weapon) banners. Here is a quick rundown:

Phase I = Tulaytullah's Remembrance and Redhorn Stonethresher

Phase II = Haran Geppaku Futsu and Engulfing Lightning

Apart from Itto's signature weapon, all other 5-star weapons have crit on their sub-stats. Hence, players with enough Primogems should certainly think about snatching one of the crit-based 5-stars from the weapon banners.

