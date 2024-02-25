Genshin Impact Faruzan build for C0 to C6 Constellations

Faruzan is arguably the best support character for Anemo units in Genshin Impact. This 4-star unit is capable of buffing the damage output of DPS like Xiao and Scaramouche by a high margin. Her abilities are capable of increasing Anemo damage and providing crowd control. Moreover, after unlocking her Constellation 6, she can even buff Anemo Crit DMG.

As expected, Faruzan is a must-have for teams with an Anemo Main DPS, and many players will wish to build her. However, there is a high disparity regarding how to build her before and after unlocking C6. From C0 to C5, she greatly suffers from Energy Recharge issues, and as such, her build should focus on mitigating that.

This drastically changes after Faruzan's C6 is unlocked. At this point, she gains the ability to generate much more energy particles, allowing players to concentrate on other stats.

This article will cover in depth how to build Faruzan in Genshin Impact before and after unlocking her Constellation 6.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Best Faruzan build for each Constellation in Genshin Impact

Faruzan build for C0 to C5

As mentioned above, Faruzan's best build from Constellation 0 to Constellation 5 is quite similar. Although unlocking her C4 does help generate more energy, it isn't enough to warrant a different type of build.

Faruzan's Elemental Burst is the highlight of her kit and is the source of her buffs in Genshin Impact. Ideally, players will want to provide her with around 250-300% Energy Recharge to use her Burst without restrictions before C6.

Let's take a look at how to build her and the stats you should focus on for optimal play.

Talent priorities:

Elemental Burst > Elemental Skill > Normal Attacks

Artifact main stats:

Sands Goblet Circlet Energy Recharge Anemo DMG Bonus Crit Rate / Crit DMG

Artifact sub stats:

Energy Recharge

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

ATK%

Best Artifact set options:

Prior to C5, it is recommended to use artifact set pieces that provide high Energy Recharge instead of chasing set bonuses. However, if your ER needs are met, here are the best artifact sets for Faruzan:

2-piece Emblem of Severed Fate + 2-piece Viridescent Venerer or any +18% ATK set

4-piece Noblesse Oblige

4-piece Viridescent Venerer

4-piece The Exile (4-star set)

Faruzan build for C6

Constellation 6 of Faruzan (Image via HoYoverse)

Constellation 6 offers a major boost to Faruzan's support abilities in Genshin Impact. It can buff the Anemo Crit DMG of characters affected by the Burst by a whopping 40%. Furthermore, it allows her to trigger Pressurized Collapse vortices more often, leading to more energy particles generated.

Overall, at C6, Faruzan can function efficiently with around 200% Energy Recharge. This lets players invest in other stats when building her.

Here is how you should build Faruzan after unlocking C6.

Talent priorities:

Elemental Burst = Elemental Skill > Normal Attacks

Artifact main stats:

Sands Goblet Circlet Energy Recharge Anemo DMG Bonus Crit Rate / Crit DMG

Artifact sub stats:

Energy Recharge

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

ATK%

Best Artifact set options:

Tenacity of the Millelith is arguably the best artifact to equip Faruzan after her C6 is unlocked. It improves her potential to buff the main DPS due to the fact that her Pressurized Collapse vortices can consistently trigger the 4-piece set bonus of this set. Aside from that, here are some other choices that work well too:

4-piece Tenacity of the Millelith

4-piece Golden Troupe

2-piece Emblem of Severed Fate + 2-piece Viridescent Venerer or any +18% ATK set

4-piece Viridescent Venerer

Best weapons for Faruzan in Genshin Impact

Faruzan wielding Favonius Warbow (Image via HoYoverse)

Faruzan can make use of several different bows in Genshin Impact. However, it is recommended to equip her with weapons that provide Energy Recharge to alleviate her energy needs.

As such, the 4-star Favonius Warbow is the best option for Faruzan. As long as she has enough Crit Rate to trigger the weapon's passive effects, she can generate a lot of energy particles for herself and her teammates.

Here are all the recommended bows for Faruzan:

Favonius Warbow (4-star - Gacha)

(4-star - Gacha) Elegy for the End (5-star - Gacha)

(5-star - Gacha) End of the Line (4-star - Fishing)

(4-star - Fishing) Fading Twilight (4-star - v2.7 event)

(4-star - v2.7 event) Sacrificial Bow (4-star - Gacha)

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.