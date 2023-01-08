Genshin Impact 3.4 Primogems calculation: How to get 90+ Wishes easily

Genshin Impact 3.4 has the potential to give players over 90 Wishes based on estimated values of Primogems and Intertwined Fates. That's enough to reach Hard Pity at least once. However, players will only obtain this impressive number if they participate in every event, do every World Quest, etc.

Casual gamers should expect to earn far less, depending on how much work they put into the game. On a similar note, those who complete content from previous updates can get even more Wishes than what's listed below.

Keep in mind that the following estimation is solely for what's possible in Genshin Impact 3.4.

Genshin Impact 3.4 Primogems estimation: Why some players will get over 90 Wishes in this update

160 of these give you a single Wish (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is an overview of the number of Primogems you should expect to get from Genshin Impact 3.4:

Maintenance and other Compensation: 600

600 Blessing of the Welkin Moon: 4,380

4,380 Daily Commissions: 2,520

2,520 Spiral Abyss: 1,800

1,800 Events: 2,060

2,060 Exploring the New Region: 1,000

1,000 World Quests: 600

600 Redeem Codes: 420

420 Battle Pass: 680

680 Achievements: 250

250 Domains: 90

90 Teleport Waypoints: 70

70 Statue of the Seven stuff: 65

65 Alhaitham Story Quest: 60

60 Test Runs: 80

80 HoYoLAB Login: 60

That's 14,735 Primogems. Keep in mind that this estimation assumes that the update will last for 42 days and some values are approximations since HoYoverse hasn't officially revealed all the details yet. Dividing 14,735 by 160 gives players 92 Wishes from this section alone.

F2P players would have to subtract the Blessing of the Welkin Moon and Battle Pass figures, which would give them about 9,675 instead of 14,435. By comparison, they would have 60 Wishes.

160 Primogems equals one Intertwined Fate (Image via HoYoverse)

Some tasks will give players Intertwined Fates rather than Primogems, which still contributes to the total Wish amount. Here's how many Intertwined Fates you can expect from the upcoming update:

May Fortune Find You: Ten

Ten Iridescent Splendor: Three

Three Paimon's Bargains: Ten

Ten Battle Pass: Four

Four Tree of Dreams: Two

Note: You can also get ten Acquainted Fates from Paimon's Bargains, but that's not usable on specific character banners.

That's 29 extra Intertwined Fates. Adding 29 to the previous 92 estimate means that spenders can expect 121 Wishes (plus more from Genesis Crystals if they buy more of them).

F2P players will only get 25 Intertwined Fates since they're not eligible for the Battle Pass rewards. Adding the previous F2P estimate from Primogems — which is 60 — would mean that F2P players should expect 85 Wishes.

Brief notes on these values

The official splashart for Genshin Impact 3.4 (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a short rundown of some of the previous figures regarding Primogems in Genshin Impact 3.4:

Maintenance and other Compensation: 600 = mail once the new update goes live

600 = mail once the new update goes live Blessing of the Welkin Moon: 4,380 = 90 per day plus 600 from converted Genesis Crystals

4,380 = 90 per day plus 600 from converted Genesis Crystals Daily Commissions: 2,520 = 60 every day for 42 days

2,520 = 60 every day for 42 days Spiral Abyss: 1,800 = You can get 600 for each rotation, and there should be three rotations in this update

1,800 = You can get 600 for each rotation, and there should be three rotations in this update Events: 2,060 = Most events give players 420, while the main event should give about 800

2,060 = Most events give players 420, while the main event should give about 800 Exploring the New Region: 1,000 = a rough estimate

1,000 = a rough estimate World Quests: 600 = a rough estimate

600 = a rough estimate Redeem Codes: 420 = 300 from 3.5 Codes + 60 from a new code + 60 from Amazon Prime or something else

420 = 300 from 3.5 Codes + 60 from a new code + 60 from Amazon Prime or something else Battle Pass: 680 = only for Battle Pass owners

680 = only for Battle Pass owners Achievements: 250 = a rough estimate

250 = a rough estimate Domains: 90 = a rough estimate

90 = a rough estimate Teleport Waypoints: 70 = a rough estimate

70 = a rough estimate Statue of the Seven stuff: 65 = a rough estimate

65 = a rough estimate Alhaitham Story Quest: 60 = a rough estimate

60 = a rough estimate Test Runs: 80 = four 5-star character test runs that give 20 each

80 = four 5-star character test runs that give 20 each HoYoLAB Login: 60 = could be 60 or 80 depending on the update's length

The Intertwined Fates section should be pretty self-explanatory. The only thing worth noting is that Genshin Impact 3.4 will add more levels to the Tree of Dreams. May Fortune Find You and Iridescent Splendor are login events that should give rewards similar to previous Lantern Rites login events.

Travelers will likely earn a different but similar number of Primogems and Fates in Genshin Impact 3.4 once the update actually goes live.

