Genshin Impact to give away free 10 Fates in Lantern Rite Festival

Genshin Impact 3.4 will feature a Lantern Rite Festival, and players can expect to get ten free Intertwined Fates from it. More specifically, this freebie comes from the May Fortune Find You event. It is worth noting that this event had the same name and rewards as its Version 1.3 and Version 2.4 counterparts, which also ran during the Lantern Rite Festival.

There aren't any major requirements to claiming these rewards. Travelers just need to log in for seven separate days while claiming the rewards from the event screen each day. The Genshin Impact 3.4 variation of May Fortune Find You will last from January 19, 2023, to February 3, 2023.

Thus, players have ample time to claim all the free loot in this event.

Genshin Impact players will get ten Intertwined Fates for free in the annual Lantern Rite Festival

The free 10 Fates can be seen in the "May Fortune Find You" section at the bottom (Image via HoYoverse)

Although the full rewards aren't listed in the above screenshot, the previous two may Fortune Find You events had the exact same freebies as one another. Thus, players can expect the following:

Day 1: 1x Intertwined Fate

Day 2: 80,000 Mora

Day 3: 2x Intertwined Fates

Day 4: 18x Mystic Enhancement Ores

Day 5: 2x Intertwined Fates

Day 6: 8x Hero's Wits

Day 7: 5x Intertwined Fates

Hence, you must log in for seven days from January 19, 2023, to February 3, 2023, to claim the free ten Intertwined Fates.

The Exquisite Night Chimes

An official image associated with this event (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 3.4's Lantern Rite Festival is formally known as The Exquisite Night Chimes. May Fortune Find You is only a small part of this event. Rewards known to be available from The Exquisite Night Chimes include:

Crown of Insight

Primogems

Character Ascension Materials

Talent Level-Up Materials

Character EXP Materials

Mystic Enhancement Ores

Mora

Also, Fortuitous Invitation is part of this event. Travelers eligible for its rewards will be able to claim any 4-star Liyue character for free, which includes the following options:

Beidou

Chongyun

Ningguang

Xiangling

Xinyan

Xingqiu

Yaoyao

Yanfei

Yun Jin

On a related note, another Login Event is associated with the Lantern Rite Festival, known as Iridescent Splendor. It will also include Intertwined Fates alongside other rewards like Mora, Character EXP Materials, etc.

Other Genshin Impact 3.4 news

The Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream revealed other bits of content that might interest readers, such as:

The first banner phase features Xiao, Alhaitham, and Yaoyao

Alhaitham's Sword, Light of Foliar Incision, will make its debut in the first half of the update

The second banner phase features Hu Tao and Yelan

Several new quests, such as a Story Quest for Alhaitham

A new desert area in Sumeru

Various new events, like Almighty Arataki Extraordinary and Exhilarating Extreme Beetle Brawl

Ayaka and Lisa's new skins

This new update is jam-packed with plenty of new content for Travelers to enjoy. It's not as if the recent livestream revealed everything about it. Genshin Impact 3.4 will launch on January 18, 2023, a day before the May Fortune Find You event starts.

