Genshin Impact reveals Yaoyao and Alhaitham's release date

HoYoverse has officially revealed that Yaoyao and Alhaitham will be summonable in the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.4. Likewise, they announced that the update would go live on January 18, 2023. This means that Yaoyao and Alhaitham's release date is also January 18, 2023.

Several other details have been revealed about the two characters, as well as some information on the rest of the update. All such knowledge comes from the Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream, which aired on January 6, 2023.

Xiao's rerun banner also launches on the launch day of the new update.

Yaoyao and Alhaitham will be released in the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.4

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Phase 1

Boosted Drop Rate for "Admonishing Instruction" Alhaitham (Dendro) and "Vigilant Yaksha" Xiao (Anemo)

Yaoyao will also appear in the event wishes and she will receive a huge drop-rate boost.



#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse Version 3.4 Event Wishes AnnouncementPhase 1Boosted Drop Rate for "Admonishing Instruction" Alhaitham (Dendro) and "Vigilant Yaksha" Xiao (Anemo)Yaoyao will also appear in the event wishes and she will receive a huge drop-rate boost. Version 3.4 Event Wishes AnnouncementPhase 1Boosted Drop Rate for "Admonishing Instruction" Alhaitham (Dendro) and "Vigilant Yaksha" Xiao (Anemo)Yaoyao will also appear in the event wishes and she will receive a huge drop-rate boost.#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse https://t.co/hCped9dPJE

Alhaitham was confirmed to be a 5-star Dendro Sword user who will have a banner called "Caution in Confidence." This Event Wish will run alongside Xiao's rerun "Invitation to Mundane Life" at the beginning of Genshin Impact 3.4. Yaoyao is the only known 4-star character to be featured on these banners at the moment. She has been confirmed to be a Dendro Polearm user.

Light of Foliar Incision is a 5-star Sword intended to synergize with Alhaitham. This weapon will be on Epitome Invocation, which also launches on January 18, 2023. There aren't any other important details on these Event Wishes from official sources to mention here.

Nazeeh Tarsha and Umehara Yuuichirou are the English and Japanese voice actors for Alhaitham. This character prefers to live free from the eyes of ordinary folks, and his nickname is Admonishing Instruction.

By comparison, Yaoyao's English voice actor is Kelsey Jaffer, and her Japanese one is Kadowaki Mai. This character is called a "little adult." Her nickname is Burgeoning Grace.

Other Genshin Impact 3.4 news

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Phase 2

Boosted Drop Rate for "Fragrance in Thaw" Hu Tao (Pyro) and "Valley Orchid" Yelan (Hydro)



#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse Version 3.4 Event Wishes AnnouncementPhase 2Boosted Drop Rate for "Fragrance in Thaw" Hu Tao (Pyro) and "Valley Orchid" Yelan (Hydro) Version 3.4 Event Wishes AnnouncementPhase 2Boosted Drop Rate for "Fragrance in Thaw" Hu Tao (Pyro) and "Valley Orchid" Yelan (Hydro)#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse https://t.co/qYIDxBVzcf

The second banner phase will feature reruns of Hu Tao and Yelan, two characters that fans have wanted to see for a long time now. It's been over a year since Hu Tao was last featured, whereas Yelan has been unavailable for over six months. Their signature weapons are expected to be on their corresponding Epitome Invocation.

There are also three redeem codes from the livestream that will expire on January 7, 2023:

NS8TUVJYR4UH

NSQTVCKYRMDM

LB8SDUJYQ4V9

Using all three will give Genshin Impact players 300 Primogems and some other small loot. Don't forget to use it as soon as possible.

The official splash art for Version 3.4 (Image via HoYoverse)

All three characters having reruns will be featured on the official splash art for the new Version Update. Besides that, this update will feature The Exquisite Night Chimes, which is the main event of the patch. Other events confirmed include the following:

Almighty Arataki Extraordinary and Exhilarating Extreme Beetle Brawl

Iridescent Splendor

Overflowing Mastery

Second Blooming

Warrior's Spirit

Ayaka and Lisa will also have their new skins available in this update. In other news, Alhaitham will have his own Story Quest, while two more World Quests have been confirmed, one of which is a sequel to Golden Slumber.

Beidou and Klee will get their own Genius Invokation TCG cards. Four new enemies for the overworld have already been revealed, which include:

Consecrated Beasts

Eremite Floral Ring-Dancer

Eremite Scorching Loremaster

Setekh Wenut

Some of these features will be spread throughout Genshin Impact 3.4. At the very least, Travelers know that the update will launch on January 18, 2023, and Alhaitham and Yaoyao will be summonable by then.

Poll : Will you try to get Alhaitham in Genshin Impact 3.4? Yes No 0 votes