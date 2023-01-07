Genshin Impact reveals Yaoyao and Alhaitham's release date

HoYoverse has officially revealed that Yaoyao and Alhaitham will be summonable in the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.4. Likewise, they announced that the update would go live on January 18, 2023. This means that Yaoyao and Alhaitham's release date is also January 18, 2023.
Several other details have been revealed about the two characters, as well as some information on the rest of the update. All such knowledge comes from the Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream, which aired on January 6, 2023.
Xiao's rerun banner also launches on the launch day of the new update.
Yaoyao and Alhaitham will be released in the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.4
Alhaitham was confirmed to be a 5-star Dendro Sword user who will have a banner called "Caution in Confidence." This Event Wish will run alongside Xiao's rerun "Invitation to Mundane Life" at the beginning of Genshin Impact 3.4. Yaoyao is the only known 4-star character to be featured on these banners at the moment. She has been confirmed to be a Dendro Polearm user.
Light of Foliar Incision is a 5-star Sword intended to synergize with Alhaitham. This weapon will be on Epitome Invocation, which also launches on January 18, 2023. There aren't any other important details on these Event Wishes from official sources to mention here.
Nazeeh Tarsha and Umehara Yuuichirou are the English and Japanese voice actors for Alhaitham. This character prefers to live free from the eyes of ordinary folks, and his nickname is Admonishing Instruction.
By comparison, Yaoyao's English voice actor is Kelsey Jaffer, and her Japanese one is Kadowaki Mai. This character is called a "little adult." Her nickname is Burgeoning Grace.
Other Genshin Impact 3.4 news
The second banner phase will feature reruns of Hu Tao and Yelan, two characters that fans have wanted to see for a long time now. It's been over a year since Hu Tao was last featured, whereas Yelan has been unavailable for over six months. Their signature weapons are expected to be on their corresponding Epitome Invocation.
There are also three redeem codes from the livestream that will expire on January 7, 2023:
- NS8TUVJYR4UH
- NSQTVCKYRMDM
- LB8SDUJYQ4V9
Using all three will give Genshin Impact players 300 Primogems and some other small loot. Don't forget to use it as soon as possible.
All three characters having reruns will be featured on the official splash art for the new Version Update. Besides that, this update will feature The Exquisite Night Chimes, which is the main event of the patch. Other events confirmed include the following:
- Almighty Arataki Extraordinary and Exhilarating Extreme Beetle Brawl
- Iridescent Splendor
- Overflowing Mastery
- Second Blooming
- Warrior's Spirit
Ayaka and Lisa will also have their new skins available in this update. In other news, Alhaitham will have his own Story Quest, while two more World Quests have been confirmed, one of which is a sequel to Golden Slumber.
Beidou and Klee will get their own Genius Invokation TCG cards. Four new enemies for the overworld have already been revealed, which include:
- Consecrated Beasts
- Eremite Floral Ring-Dancer
- Eremite Scorching Loremaster
- Setekh Wenut
Some of these features will be spread throughout Genshin Impact 3.4. At the very least, Travelers know that the update will launch on January 18, 2023, and Alhaitham and Yaoyao will be summonable by then.
Poll : Will you try to get Alhaitham in Genshin Impact 3.4?
Yes
No
0 votes