Genshin Impact to give 22 Intertwined fates for free in Version 3.5, suggests new leak

HoYoverse recently released the Genshin Impact 3.4 version and the new Lantern Rite festival event, but fans may have already found a reason to look forward to the next patch. Based on some leaks, all players may receive over 20 Intertwined Fates for free in the v3.5 update.

The game will also have two new characters. They will be released in the upcoming patch that is expected to go live on March 1.

Leaks suggest fans may get free 22 Intertwined Fates in Genshin Impact 3.5

Genshin Mains_Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains_



22 archon quests from 1.0 to 3.4. 22+ Fates can be claimed in the Tour Guide.



STC



#原神 #Genshin Starting from 3.5, the archon quests will reward 1 Intertwined Fate.22 archon quests from 1.0 to 3.4. 22+ Fates can be claimed in the Tour Guide.STC Starting from 3.5, the archon quests will reward 1 Intertwined Fate. 22 archon quests from 1.0 to 3.4. 22+ Fates can be claimed in the Tour Guide. STC#原神 #Genshin https://t.co/hT1cpKJHIk

Per the new Genshin Impact leak, fans may receive over 20 free Intertwined Fates in v3.5. It is speculated that they will be given out for completing all the Archon Quests, including the Interlude chapters such as The Crane Returns on the Wind and the Perilous Trial from The Chasm.

Any player who has completed the entire story till Act V: Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises of Chapter III: Truth Amongst the Pages of Purana, may receive all the free rewards. Hoyoverse will reward one Intertwined fate for each Archon quest. As of version 3.4, Genshin Impact has 22 Archon quests. Hence, players can get a total of 22 intertwined fates for free.

Those who have not completed all the quests might not get the free items, so it is advised that players complete them to obtain the rewards. This may be true for future Archon Quests as well. However, these are only speculations, and fans will have to wait for official confirmation during the v3.5 livestream.

Claim the rewards from Genshin Impact Tour Guide (Image via HoYoverse)

If the leaks are true, the rewards can be claimed from the game's Tour Guide feature in the Adventure Handbook. So, 22 Intertwined Fates means two 10 pulls and two singles, which is a lot of free summoning for F2p players.

Other Genshin Impact 3.5 information and leaks

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Front-Line Land Surveyor of the Knights of Favonius



#GenshinImpact #Mika Mika ‧ Coordinates of Clear FrostFront-Line Land Surveyor of the Knights of Favonius Mika ‧ Coordinates of Clear FrostFront-Line Land Surveyor of the Knights of Favonius#GenshinImpact #Mika https://t.co/Hwxt2hzUJC

HoYoverse will release two new playable characters in Genshin Impact 3.5, Dehya and Mika. The former is a Claymore who possesses Pyro vision; fans may know her from the Sumeru Archon Quest. Mika is a Cryo unit, his weapon is still unconfirmed, and he has appeared in the game only once in the v3.1 Mondstadt event, Of Ballads and Brews.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel A quick overview of 3.5:



1. Dehya (5★), Mika (4★)

2. Chapter III: Act VI ft. Dainsleif, Kaeya, and Eide

3. Windblume v2, free event claymore

4. Shroom Tower Defense

5. Vibro-Crystal Research v2

6. Spices From the West v2

7. Faruzan hangout

8. Eula, Kokomi, Sara in TCG

9. Alice A quick overview of 3.5:1. Dehya (5★), Mika (4★)2. Chapter III: Act VI ft. Dainsleif, Kaeya, and Eide3. Windblume v2, free event claymore4. Shroom Tower Defense5. Vibro-Crystal Research v26. Spices From the West v27. Faruzan hangout8. Eula, Kokomi, Sara in TCG9. Alice

According to a post by Genshin Intel on Twitter, Mondstadt's Windblume event might return in the v3.5 update. Fans might also get a new Archon Interlude Chapter featuring Dainsleif, Kaeya, and a new mysterious character, Eide.

Vibro-Crystal Research and Spices from the West may also get a rerun along with a new event, Shroom Tower Defense. It also seems that there will be some new Genius Invokation TCG updates, as Eula, Sara, and Kokomi might join the character card list.

Faruzan to get a Hangout Quest series as per leaks (Image via HoYoverse)

Faruzan may also get a new Hangout Quest series exclusive to four-star characters. Each character hangout rewards fans with over 80 Primogems, including a few achievements.

Finally, the leak mentions Alice, one of the most anticipated Mondstadt characters. She has been mentioned numerous times in the game but has yet to make an official appearance. It is unclear how she is related to the upcoming update.

Poll : 0 votes