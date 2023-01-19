Genshin Impact Yaoyao builds: Best artifacts, weapons, and teams

Yaoyao was released as the latest four-star Dendro healer in version 3.4 of Genshin Impact. She is the first Dendro character from a nation other than Sumeru and is available as a four-star on the Events wish banner of the current patch.

Players should keep in mind that Yaoyao will also be available in the upcoming Lantern Rite event as a Liyue four-star, which they can choose from for free.

Yaoyao's build for healing and Dendro reactions in Genshin Impact 3.4

Yaoyao is typically used as an off-field healer since she doesn't have to rely on her elemental burst for her healing. However, she can also play the part of a Dendro support.

Weapons

The Black Tassel is one of the best weapons for Yaoyao (Image via Genshin Impact)

Black Tassel

Staff of Homa

Favonius Lance

Moonpiercer

Yaoyao's healing scales off her maximum HP. Her best F2P weapon in Genshin Impact is the Black Tassel, which provides up to 46.9% HP. It is a three-star weapon and can easily be obtained and refined.

Although the Staff of Homa provides an additional 20% HP, it can be given to other polearm wielders in Genshin Impact. Other weapons that provide ER sub-stats, like the Favonius Lance, can also be used to meet the energy cost of Yaoyao's burst.

With a Dendro support build, Yaoyao can have Moonpiercer as her weapon, which is craftable for free. It will add EM and up to 32% ATK on Dendro reactions.

Artifacts

Artifacts for Yaoyao (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tenacity of the Millelith

Maiden's Beloved

Ocean-Hued Clam

Deepwood Memories

Gilded Dreams

The best artifact set in Genshin Impact for healer Yaoyao is the Tenacity of the Millelith. It will give her a 20% HP bonus for the two-piece set and an additional ATK buff for her teammates with four pieces.

Other options for maximizing her healing output are the Maiden's Beloved and the Ocean-Hued Clam sets. They can be mixed-matched with a two-piece set of the Tenacity of the Millelith.

If Yaoyao is on the team as a Dendro support, Genshin Impact players can also give her the Deepwood Memories set to maximize damage and shred an opponent's Dendro resistance. Gilded Dreams also has the same effect but is slightly less effective.

While providing artifacts to Yaoyao, players will have to keep in mind their preferred main stats and sub-stats. A healer build can have an HP% goblet and sands, along with an HP% or Healing bonus circlet. Players can also modify it to include EM and Dendro DMG as the main stats. Elemental Mastery sub-stats can be useful for Dendro reactions, so they may want to take this into consideration.

Teams

Some characters to go with Yaoyao teams (Image via HoYoverse)

Nilou + Ayato + Yaoyao + Nahida

Cyno + Fischl + Yaoyao + Nahida

Ayato + Raiden + Nahida + Yaoyao

Alhaitham + Raiden + Xingqiu + Yaoyao

Yaoyao can be placed as a Dendro healer in any team in Genshin Impact that gains an advantage from Dendro reactions. Nilou can team up with Nahida and Ayato to have Yaoyao as a healer and Dendro support for a Bloom team. She can equip the Deepwood Memories set if Nahida is going for an off-field high EM build with the Gilded Dreams.

Another great team could be Aggravate with Cyno and an Electro trigger like Fischl. Cyno is a selfish DPS, and Yaoyao can be convenient as an off-field healer while Nahida procures off-field reactions. The elemental resonance of this party will be effective against most enemies.

Hyperbloom teams in Genshin Impact with Ayato and Raiden can have Yaoyao instead of double hydro. This will help in triggering more Dendro reactions despite decreasing the bloom seed generation speed. Having a healer in Bloom and Hyperbloom teams ensures that characters in the team don't lose HP through reactions.

Alhaitham, the newly added five-star in Genshin Impact, is another interesting character for Yaoyao team comps. As a DPS, he can take up a useful role while procuring Dendro reactions. Hyperbloom teams with Alhaitham and Yaoyao as the healer and Dendro support can include Raiden and Xingqiu for maximum output.

Yaoyao is available on the banners for the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.4.

