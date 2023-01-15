Genshin Impact 3.4 will release Alhaitham and Yaoyao in the upcoming days. The two will join as five and four-star additions, respectively. Unsurprisingly, several players are excited to pull for these characters in the first phase of the banner.

Although one will have to wait for Alhaitham's release to confirm his best teams, speculation is rife about his kit. The following section will detail the five best characters that can be paired with Alhaitham in Genshin Impact 3.4.

Nahida and four other Dendro characters to pair with Alhaitham in Genshin Impact 3.4

Nahida

Nahida was the last archon to be released (Image via HoYoverse)

Nahida is the Dendro archon and the last of her kind to be released in the game. She gained immediate popularity with her potential in several Dendro-based teams.

Alhaitham is a character who needs a lot of energy recharge for his burst and hence, his maximum output. Pairing another Dendro character with him seems reasonable, as he can utilize his kit without worrying about energy issues.

Nahida can also carry the artifact set Deepwood Memories, which buffs any Dendro-based team by shredding the enemies' Dendro resistance. Furthermore, she can act as a great off-field and on-field support to procure Dendro and reaction-based damage.

Having Nahida on the team with Alhaitham will also give the players elemental mastery buffs through Dendro resonance and Nahida's traits.

Raiden Shogun

Raiden Shogun, the electro archon (Image via HoyoLab)

With her powerful burst, Raiden Shogun has been a consistent presence in the meta. However, with the introduction of the Dendro element in Genshin Impact, another great potential feature of the Raiden Shogun has come to the fore.

Raiden works excellently with Dendro reaction-based teams and can quickly apply Electro to enemies. Although Alhaitham's role is of a pure DPS, he might be able to procure and utilize reactions with the help of supports.

Raiden uses an Elemental Mastery-based build to fulfill her role in Dendro's reaction teams in Genshin Impact.

Yelan

Yelan was released during the Chasm update in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Renowned for her role as a sub-DPS, Yelan has proved to be one of the best characters to be released in 2022. She is a five-star bow user with impeccable Hydro prowess.

Yelan has been a great resource in Hydro reaction teams in Genshin Impact, especially after the introduction of Dendro. She is arguably the best Hydro character for Hyperbloom teams.

Furthermore, she is easy to build because of the damage scaling off her Max HP. In fact, Yelan can even buff Alhaitham as the main DPS with her Elemental Burst.

Yaoyao

Yaoyao is the first Dendro character based outside Sumeru (Image via HoYoverse)

Yaoyao is an upcoming four-star character in Genshin Impact, arriving alongside Alhaitham in the same update. She is a healer and the first Dendro character based outside Sumeru. The upcoming Lantern Rite festival will feature her in the storyline, evoking a wave of excitement among players.

As a healer and a Dendro user, she can take on an important role alongside Alhaitham. Yaoyao can help with his energy issues and heal the team in buffs.

Yae Miko

Yae Miko is a shrine maiden (Image via HoYoverse)

Yae Miko is an excellent Electro character who can help with reactions like Aggravate, Quicken, and Hyperbloom. Her Elemental Mastery buffs her Skill damage, and she can apply electro with a good AoE.

As a good sub-DPS, Electro applier, and EM buffer, she might be a good teammate to incorporate into Alhaitham teams. Players might have additional success with the inclusion of Fischl as a good four-star option.

Poll : 0 votes