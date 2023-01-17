Genshin Impact 3.4 is all set to be released with the Lantern Rite and a lot of new content for the players. The update will go live once the maintenance is over. Fans will see many changes and additions in the game as official patch notes for the version have been released.

The update will include two phases with two banners for each, along with the release of two new characters and several exciting rewards. Players can pre-install the update through the game and access it after maintenance.

Genshin Impact 3.4 to bring major changes to Yoimiya and other TCG cards

The Trading Card Game feature introduced in Genshin Impact with the last update has gained quick popularity. In version 3.4, the TCG feature will receive some nerfs as the developers have announced a few cards to change their usage criteria.

The following changes will be reflected post the update:

Yoimiya will need three energy and four Pyro Dice for her burst now compared to the two energy and three Pyro Dice in the previous update. The burst will now deal four damage instead of three.

The Elemental Skills Blustering Blade and Frosty Assault of the Maguu Kenki character card won't deal one damage and will only create summons.

The Catalyzing Field created by Dendro + Electro can trigger one extra damage for a maximum of two times as compared to the previous three times

Collei's talent card Floral Sidewinder will now require four Dendro Dice instead of three

The Minty Meat Rolls can trigger the effect up to three times, wherein the target character's Normal Attacks will cost one less Unaligned Element before the round ends.

New characters

Genshin Impact 3.4 will add two new characters to the game in the first phase of the update. Alhaitham will be featured as the new 5-star in one of the banners, along with the new 4-star Yaoyao, who will be the first Dendro character based on Sumeru in the game.

Reruns of old characters

In this update of Genshin Impact, the first phase will also have a banner with Xiao as the 5-star. Both the banners of Phase I will feature Xinyan and Yun Jin as the 4-stars, along with Yaoyao.

The second phase will also have two character banner reruns. Hu Tao will appear again after a long wait of more than a year. Yelan, who gained popularity with her strong abilities, will also see her first rerun. The 4-stars in this banner will be Beidou, Xingqiu, and Ningguang.

Weapons

The first phase of the Epitome Invocation weapon banner will have the signature weapons of Xiao and Alhaitham, the Primordial Jade Winged-Spear, and the new Light of Foliar Incision, respectively.

The second phase will feature the renowned Staff of Homa for Hu Tao and the bow Aqua Simulacra.

Genshin Impact 3.4 will also add a new area to the Sumeru desert and a new boss that players can farm for Alhaitham's ascension materials.

Along with this, players will also be able to purchase a new outfit for Ayaka and gain a free outfit for Lisa. The update will also contain great rewards for players, like 10 Intertwined Fates and a free 4-star.

