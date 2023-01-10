Genshin Impact 3.4 is set to return with another Lantern Rite story titled "The Exquisite Night Chimes." Several significant announcements about the same accompanied the recently live-streamed version of 3.4.

The developers announced several exciting events to be accompanied by the Lantern Rite festival and some great rewards along with that. Players can invite a four-star Liyue-based character to join their team for free, like the previous year's festival. The event is named "Fortuitous Invitation" in Genshin Impact 3.4.

Best free Liyue characters in Genshin Impact 3.4

The Fortuitous Invitation event will allow players to choose from the nine currently available four-star Liyue characters. Speculations based on the previous Lantern Rite suggest that players might be required to earn event currency by completing challenges and objectives to invite a character to their team.

Since last year's Lantern Rite, several changes have happened in the game, including the release of Sumeru and the Dendro element. Hence, players might face confusion about the character to choose from. The following article highlights some of the best characters to pick during the event.

Xingqiu

Xingqiu is one of the best supports in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

Xingqiu is one of the first characters to be introduced in Genshin Impact. Despite that, he has been consistently popular among players with his fast hydro application and great synergy with several strong DPS like Hu Tao and Raiden.

All players are recommended to have him as he's one of the strongest off-field supports in the Genshin Impact. Even if players already have Xingqui, they can invite him again to get stronger constellations.

Some of the best constellations of Xingqiu are C2 and C4. His C2 extends the duration of his burst and decreases the Hydro resistance of the opponents. His C6 boosts burst damage and regenerate energy quickly, which helps solve energy issues.

Xiangling

Xiangling and Guoba (Image via HoYoverse)

Xiangling is arguably one of the best four-star Pyro characters in Genshin Impact, along with Bennett. She has an intense burst of Pyronado, which triggers revolving rings of fire around her.

While most players might already have Xiangling, as she is freely obtainable after clearing Floor 3 of the Spiral Abyss, her constellations can significantly improve her performance.

Her C3 increases the talent level of her burst by 3, while her C6 increases pyro damage for the team during the burst duration. Xiangling's C4 works the best, increasing her burst duration by a whopping 40%.

Yaoyao

Yaoyao is the next scheduled four-star to be released in Genshin Impact(Image via HoYoverse)

Yaoyao's upcoming four-star in Genshin Impact 3.4 will be released alongside Alhaitham in the first half. She is a Dendro polearm user and a healer. Being the first Dendro user outside of Sumeru, players are excited to see her potential.

Dendro has made a mark in the game as a strong reaction-based element since its release in 3.0. Reactions like Bloom, Aggravate, Burgeon, and Hyperbloom can be achieved by Dendro.

Players are excited to obtain Yaoyao as she is a new character yet to be tried and tested. She will be available on the event banner and can be obtained by wishing. Players who don't get her from the banner can get her for free through the Fortuitous Invitation event.

Yun Jin

Yun Jin was the last Geo character to be released in Genshin Impact (Image from HoYolab)

Yun Jin was released during last year's Lantern Rite as a performer from Liyue and a Geo Polearm user. She is a supporting character that can buff normal attacks on characters like Ayato and Yoimiya. She also acts as a good support for Geo-based teams.

Yun Jin has some strong constellations that help provide attack buffs to the team. She might be a good addition to the roster if players are interested in using normal attack-based DPS characters.

Beidou

Beidou has a strong elemental burst (Image via HoYoverse)

Beidou is an old Electro claymore user in Genshin Impact. Although several Electro characters have been released since her release, she has proven to stay relevant through her unique counter-skills and style of play

Beidou is a beginner-friendly character who can work on low investments. Players can benefit from her higher constellations. Her C1 creates a shield when her burst is unleashed. C2 and C6 are also good, as they help increase the burst effect and reduce enemy resistance.

Beidou's strong elemental burst can be useful for certain teams and make her an excellent off-field character and sub-DPS in Genshin Impact.

