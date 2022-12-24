5 best teams for Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact 3.3

Raiden Shogun is all set for a rerun in the second half of Genshin Impact 3.3. She has been relevant in the meta since her release in update 2.1 as a great support. However, many new characters have since been released, thus bringing out new team components and playstyles for her.

Genshin Impact 3.0 introduced the much-awaited Dendro element and a lot of versatile reaction-based teams with it. Listed below are the top five combinations for Raiden Shogun as of Genshin Impact 3.3.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 compositions to bring out the best of Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact 3.3

1) Raiden, Xiangling, Xingqui, Bennett: National team

Raiden Shogun national team (Image via HoyoLab)

The national team remains one of the most popular rosters for Raiden, especially for F2P Genshin Impact players. Without a doubt, all the other characters in the team are four-stars and some great low-investment options in the game.

The roster works based on quick rotations and elemental reactions. Raiden provides for the high burst costs of Xingqui and Xiangling while Bennett provides buffs for her strong Elemental Burst through his high ATK.

The builds for Xiangling and Xingqui should be oriented on Elemental Mastery and Energy Recharge, respectively, along with offensive stats like ATK%. Raiden Shogun can have a traditional energy recharge-based build with her signature weapon Engulfing Lightning or the F2P Catch.

2) Raiden Shogun-Nahida: Hyperbloom team

Raiden Shogun hyperbloom team with Nahida (Image via HoyoLab)

The Hyperbloom is one of the great teams that can be created with Raiden after the Dendro introduction in Genshin Impact. It works when Dendro seeds are affected by Hydro to bloom and then affected by Electro. Raiden is arguably the best fit for this team since she's a fast, off-field electro-applier.

Nahida is the best Dendro for this team with her huge AoE application. While the other two slots for the composition can be versatile, a rapid Hydro applier like Childe or Xingqui could be used, with the other options being Yelan and Ayato. A double Hydro in the team can ensure more bloom seeds and thus, more damage.

For this team, Raiden Shogun's build will be considerably different from a typical energy recharge variant in Genshin Impact. It is very helpful to stack a very high amount of elemental mastery along with the same for an off-field Nahida.

Xingqui can act as an enabler with a high ER while another Hydro unit like Childe can have an offensive DPS build to bring out the most potential against the enemies.

3) Eula-Raiden Shogun: Superconduct team

Eula and Raiden superconduct team (Image via HoyoLab)

Eula and Raiden form great team components in Genshin Impact. Eula's burst cost is compensated by Raiden as she takes on the field for a burst attack during Eula's burst cooldown. The team can have a cryo battery like Diona, who can also provide shielding and healing. The last slot is flexible and someone like Lisa can buff the bursts of both characters.

Raiden works on a high-energy recharge build along with the physical DPS Eula. If Lisa is on the team, Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers can be used as a weapon of choice, which gives an ATK buff of 48% at R5 to the next on-field character. Overall, timed rotations can optimize this team for the best damage output.

4) Raiden, Sara, Bennett, Kazuha: Raiden hypercarry team

Raiden hypercarry team with Sara, Bennett, and Kazuha (Image via HoyoLab)

Another powerful team in Genshin Impact can be where Raiden Shogun acts as a DPS with supports that buff her burst damage. Sara can provide significant buffs for Raiden, especially in her C6, along with Bennett's ATK buffs.

The team hugely depends on Raiden's burst and it is recommended to stack a lot of energy recharge on her. The EM-based Kazuha offers an elemental damage bonus and shreds enemy resistance with the four-piece Viridescent Venerer artifact set.

5) Raiden Shogun-Yoimiya: Overload team

Yoimiya and Raiden Shogun team (Image via HoyoLab)

One of the less common yet powerful team combinations in Genshin Impact includes Raiden Shogun and Yoimiya. While the former's skill infuses Electro, the latter's fast Pyro auto attacks do overload damage.

The other two characters in this roster can be customized. While someone like Zhongli can provide shield support to Yoimiya, Xingqui can help with Electro-charged and Vaporize reactions. Raiden's burst can fill in during Yoimiya's skill cooldown through proper rotations.

The choice of the best team for Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact depends on the player's personal choice of playstyle and what role they want her to play in the composition. They can choose to play her in different ways depending upon the characters and artifacts they own.

Genshin Impact never fails to surprise its players with every new update. The utility of several characters has greatly increased since Dendro's release, and it remains to be seen what future updates hold for our favorite choices in the meta.

