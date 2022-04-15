Best Genshin Impact Diona builds for different team roles

The main niches that Diona provides to any Genshin Impact team are her ability to act as an excellent battery and provide terrific sustain. These two roles aren't mutually exclusive by any means, but some players might wish to build her in a way that focuses more on one of those niches over the other.

Things to consider for Diona's build in Genshin Impact:

Although her Elemental Burst applies consistent Cryo, her damage output is too low for a DPS build

Her shield is based on her Max HP

Her healing is also based on her Max HP

Battery builds will greatly appreciate Favonius Warbow

She's a simple and straightforward character to build, so Genshin Impact players won't have much trouble slotting her into a team.

Best Genshin Impact builds for Diona (Battery and Sustain)

Diona is splashable in a wide variety of team comps (Image via miHoYo)

Diona should always be put in a supportive role in any Genshin Impact team comp. The only major difference to consider is if the player wants her to generate more energy for the team or if they just wish for her healing and shields to be stronger. Either way, there will be a great deal of overlap between her builds.

If a player lacks a specific item or artifact, they should aim to use the next best thing. When it comes to artifacts, it's always ideal to have HP% artifacts, although some battery builds might want some CRIT Rate%. Remember, not every enemy has a weak point where bow users can get a guaranteed CRIT.

Battery build for Diona

Favonius Warbow is an excellent bow for Diona (Image via miHoYo)

Ideal bows:

Favonius Warbow (60~100% chance to generate Elemental Particles when landing a CRIT)

Sacrificial Bow (40~80% to reset her Elemental Skill CD when hitting an enemy with it)

Ideal artifacts:

4-piece Noblesse Oblige

4-piece Maiden's Beloved

2-piece Tenacity of the Millelith + 2-piece Maiden's Beloved

Ideal artifact stats will generally go for Energy Recharge%, HP%, and Healing% when possible. However, the player will want some CRIT Rate% if they're running Favonius Warbow, as that weapon's effect relies on CRIT Rates. Some enemies lack weak points for bow users to get CRITs automatically, and the bow lacks CRIT Rate.

Noblesse Oblige is always reliable (Image via miHoYo)

Both weapons here are easy-to-obtain 4-star weapons, so most Genshin Impact players should have access to them. Raising them to Rank 5 is doable, and both provide a good Energy Recharge stat.

As far as artifacts go, a 4-piece Noblesse Oblige artifact set is a good generic 4-piece set for any support unit. Boosting a team's ATK by 20% is almost always valuable. As far as the other two sets go, Maiden's Beloved is terrific for healing, while a 2-piece Tenacity of the Millelith can give her some much-needed HP.

Sustain build for Diona

Sacrificial Bow is another great option for Diona in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Ideal bows:

Elegy for the End

Sacrificial Bow

Favonius Warbow

Recurve Bow

Ideal artifacts:

4-piece Maiden's Beloved

2-piece Tenacity of the Millelith + 2-piece Maiden's Beloved

4-piece Tenacity of the Millelith

Ideal artifact stats will just focus on Energy Recharge%, HP%, and Healing%. Maiden's Beloved is primarily for boosting her healing, with the Tenacity of the Millelith 2-piece also boosting her HP. Some players might like a 4-piece Tenacity of the Millelith just for the stronger shields and the extra ATK buff.

4-star artifacts can work if the 5-star ones have terrible stats and you haven't farmed a better one yet (Image via miHoYo)

Elegy for the End has a good Energy Recharge stat (thus allowing her to spam her Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact). It also provides a teamwide buff to her allies ATK and Elemental Mastery. Sacrificial Bow also boosts her Energy Recharge and allows her to reset her shield CD.

Favonius Warbow has the highest Energy Recharge stats in the game, while Recurve Bow is the only HP% bow in Genshin Impact.

