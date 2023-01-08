Genshin Impact recently livestreamed version 3.4, accompanied by several significant announcements. Along with a new region and boss, a major event in the upcoming update will see the second rerun of the Lantern Rite festival in Liyue.

As is the tradition, the Lantern Rite is all set to bring exciting events with lots of rewards for the players. The 2023 Lanter Rite quest series has been named "The Exquisite Night Chimes" and will feature several old characters along with the newly introduced Yaoyao.

Genshin Impact developers announced significant details, revealing two new outfits for Ayaka and Lisa through their live stream and official announcements. The following section of the article will look into it.

Genshin Impact to bring Tevyat Style's fourth edition with two new skins

Genshin Impact periodically releases new outfits for the characters, a tradition that started with Jean and Barbara during the first Golden Apple Archipelago update. Known as a feature called "Tevyat Style," it later saw new themed outfits for Keqing and Ningguang in the 2022 Lantern Rite and Diluc and Fischl in the Golden Apple Archipelago rerun.

Ayaka's Skin: Springbloom Missive

Genshin Impact update 3.4 is scheduled to feature a martial arts competition event called Warrior's Spirit in Inazuma that would require players to demonstrate their sword skills without using elemental damage. The event is set to have an exhibition match, which will feature Ayaka in her new outfit.

The outfit is called the Springbloom Missive and is based on traditional dresses for women in Fontaine. It is a travel outfit inspired by light novel illustrations of Fontaine, thereby giving players a slight peek into what to expect in the next nation to be released.

Like other five-star skins, Ayaka's skin will be purchasable using Genesis crystals from the shop. During the event, it will be available at a discounted price, post which the price will increase.

Ayaka is the first five-star character of Genshin Impact outside of the Standard Banner to get a themed outfit, paving the way for possibly other character skins to be released later.

Lisa's Skin: A Sobriquet Under Shade

Version 3.4 of Genshin Impact will also have a "Second Blooming" event, a team challenge requiring players to set up a team of characters to complete three rounds for each challenge. The event will feature several rewards, including a free outfit for Lisa that can be exchanged after completing specific event objectives.

Lisa's uniform inspired the skin during her days at Akademiya in Sumeru. The 3.4 special program also mentioned that she commissioned the outfit to be made during a national visit.

Once the event ends, Lisa's new skin will be available through the in-game shop and can be exchanged with Genesis Crystals. Players are advised to collect the event rewards and the outfit that can be claimed for free during the event duration.

As the release of version 3.4 of Genshin Impact comes closer, players are growing more expectant of the events and the story that will unfold with the new Lantern Rite.

