List of materials to farm for free Yaoyao in Genshin Impact

Yaoyao is the brand new 4-star unit that will be introduced to Genshin Impact alongside update 3.4. This update will also be part of the Lantern Rite festival, which is done to commemorate the Chinese New Year on an annual basis.

A brief list of all the ascension materials for Yaoyao has been provided here so that players can farm them beforehand. Yaoyao is arguably one of the most anticipated 4-star units in the game, and several players will be looking to pull for her as soon as she is made available.

There have been numerous leaks regarding the banners that might be coming along with the 2022 Lantern Rite festival. The brand new Dendro DPS unit Alhaitham has already been confirmed, but there are also leaks hinting at the return of Hu Tao and Shenhe.

There is also information regarding the release of an Ayaka skin, which has made the Cryo sword user one of the potential candidates for a rerun. Lastly, Yelan is another high-demand unit that fans are hoping will get her first rerun during Lantern Rite.

Full details regarding Yaoyao and her ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Yaoyao in Genshin Impact will be a 4-star Dendro polearm user hailing from Liyue. After the 3.4 beta was released on December 9, 2022, leakers revealed all the information regarding the ascension materials that she requires. The materials are as follows:

Nagadus Emerald Silver

Quelled Creeper

Jueyun Chili

Slime Condensate

As it happens, all of these materials can currently be farmed in the game. Hence, players can jump right in and start farming to ensure that they have enough to level her up all the way to level 90.

In order to make the task easier, the materials that players require for each level have been provided in the following section:

Level-wise ascension materials for Yaoyao in Genshin Impact

Level 20+

Nagadus Emerald Silver x1

Jueyun Chili x3

Slime Condensate x3

Mora x20000

Level 40+

Nagadus Emerald Fragment x3

Quelled Creeper x2

Jueyun Chili x10

Slime Condensate x15

Mora x40000

Level 50+

Nagadus Emerald Fragment x6

Quelled Creeper x4

Jueyun Chili x20

Slime Secretions x12

Mora x60000

Level 60+

Nagadus Emerald Chunk x3

Quelled Creeper 8

Jueyun Chili x30

Slime Secretions x18

Mora x80000

Level 70+

Nagadus Emerald Chunk x6

Quelled Creeper x12

Jueyun Chili x45

Slime Concentrate x12

Mora x100000

Level 80+

Nagadus Emerald Gemstone x6

Quelled Creeper x20

Jueyun Chili x60

Slime Concentrate x24

Mora 120000

Out of all the materials listed, obtaining Quelled Creeper is probably the most annoying as Genshin Impact players will have to fight the Dendro Hypostasis. The fight is not particularly difficult, but they will need to have a Dendro unit in order to finish the boss.

Apart from that, Jueyun Chili and Slime Concentrate can be farmed in Liyue itself. Yaoyao is rumored to have HP scaling, which means players will need to level her up all the way to 90 in order to obtain the most out of her kit.

In any case, Lantern Rite 2022 is set to be a unique event. This is the first time that a banner will have two non-Liyue characters, namely Ayaka (rumored) and Alhaitham (confirmed). Hu Tao is also confirmed by leakers to be getting a banner, and this doesn't come as much of a surprise since she hasn't received one since November 2021. Shenhe's banner also makes sense since the last time she had one was back in January 2022.

Lastly, despite the demand from Genshin Impact fans, Yelan will probably not get a banner as she was released in June 2022. This might also be the first time that Xiao does not get a rerun in Genshin Impact's Lantern Rite event.

