Genshin Impact Mika leaks: Gameplay, Ascension Materials, and abilities

A flood of Genshin Impact 3.5 leaks featuring Mika have been released online. Details such as his abilities and Ascension Materials have been revealed as a result. Both gameplay footage and text leaks associated with the character are out. This article will cover the latest leaks related to Mika with an emphasis on the following:

A gameplay video of him in action

What his Elemental Skill and Burst do

His datamined Ascension and Talent Materials

Constellations and Passives for him

Everything featured in this article is subject to alteration. However, some parts of it may not change. For example, previously leaked Ascension Materials tend not to differ between the initial beta test and the final version of an update.

Genshin Impact 3.5 leaks: Mika gameplay

In case the video above goes down, here is a backup to the Streamable version.

This montage starts with some of Mika's idle, walking, and running animations before getting into his Normal Attacks. He actually does use his crossbow in his Normal Attacks, even though he is a Polearm user.

His Elemental Skill is shown off at the 1:10-minute mark of the video in its "press" form. It basically shoots a Cryo projectile a fair distance away from him. The final unique thing to mention here is this character's Elemental Burst, where he opens a book to heal his allies. They also receive a buff where their Normal Attacks heal them based on Mika's Max HP. His Elemental Burst requires 70 Energy, the buff lasts for 15 seconds, and its cooldown is 18 seconds.

This clip shows off what the "hold" version of his Elemental Skill looks like in Genshin Impact. It basically gives him an Aimed Shot similar to what Bow users can normally use, although its trajectory is a little different from the press variation.

Regardless of the version players use, all allies in the team will receive a buff to their Normal Attack Speed. This boost lasts for 12 seconds, and the Elemental Skill has a cooldown of 15 seconds.

Mika Ascension and Talent Materials

Here is a list of his leaked Ascension Materials based on the Genshin Impact 3.5 beta test leaks:

1x Shivada Jade Sliver

9x Shivada Jade Fragment

9x Shivada Jade Chunk

6x Shivada Jade Gemstone

168x Wolfhook

46x Pseudo-Stamens

18x Recruit's Insignia

30x Sergeant's Insignia

36x Lieutenant's Insignia

420,000 Mora

Similarly, here are his Talent Level-Up Materials to max out all three Talents:

9x Teachings of Ballad

63x Guide to Ballad

114x Philosophies of Ballad

18x Recruit's Insignia

66x Sergeant's Insignia

93x Lieutenant's Insignia

18x Mirror of Mushin

3x Crown of Insight

4,957,500 Mora

All these items are currently farmable before the Genshin Impact 3.5 update.

Leaked Constellations

Constellation Number Constellation Effect Constellation #1 The Soulwind state of Starfrost Swirl can decrease the healing interval between instances caused by Skyfeather Song‘s Eagleplume state. This decrease percentage is equal to the ATK SPD increase provided by Soulwind. Constellation #2 When Starfrost Swirl‘s Flowfrost Arrow first hits an opponent, or its Rimestar Flare hits opponents, 1 Detector stack from Passive Talent “Rapid-Fire Suppression” will be generated. You must have unlocked the Passive Talent “Rapid-Fire Suppression” first. Constellation #3 Increases the Level of Skyfeather Song by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15. Constellation #4 When Mika’s own Skyfeather Song‘s Eagleplume state heal other party members, this will restore 3 Energy to Mika. This form of Energy restoration can occur 5 times during the Eagleplume state created by 1 use of Skyfeather Song. Constellation #5 Increases the Level of Starfrost Swirl by 3.The maximum upgrade level is 15. Constellation #6 The maximum number of Detector stacks that Starfrost Swirl‘s Soulwind can gain is increased by 1. You need to have unlocked the Passive Talent “Rapid-Fire Suppression” first. Additionally, characters affected by Soulwind will deal 60% more Physical CRIT DMG.

Since Mika is a four-star character, it is reasonable to expect that the reader could get some Constellations for him in Genshin Impact 3.5. The above table shows the initial leaks that have been confirmed by Honey Hunter. Here are some names used in these Constellations that one might need to remember:

Starfrost Swirl = His Elemental Skill

= His Elemental Skill Soulwind = His Elemental Skill's Attack Speed Buff

= His Elemental Skill's Attack Speed Buff Skyfeather Song = His Elemental Burst

= His Elemental Burst Eagleplume = His Elemental Burst's Healing buff

His passives essentially do the following:

Locate Mondstadt's Local Specialties on the minimap.

Buff allies' Physical DMG by 10% when they have Soulwind, up to three Detector stacks.

A character with both Soulwind and Eagleplume buffs can gain a Detector stack when they CRIT.

That's it for the initial Genshin Impact 3.5 leaks featuring Mika.

