Genshin Impact Mika leaks: Gameplay, Ascension Materials, and abilities

A flood of Genshin Impact 3.5 leaks featuring Mika have been released online. Details such as his abilities and Ascension Materials have been revealed as a result. Both gameplay footage and text leaks associated with the character are out. This article will cover the latest leaks related to Mika with an emphasis on the following:
- A gameplay video of him in action
- What his Elemental Skill and Burst do
- His datamined Ascension and Talent Materials
- Constellations and Passives for him
Everything featured in this article is subject to alteration. However, some parts of it may not change. For example, previously leaked Ascension Materials tend not to differ between the initial beta test and the final version of an update.
Genshin Impact 3.5 leaks: Mika gameplay
In case the video above goes down, here is a backup to the Streamable version.
This montage starts with some of Mika's idle, walking, and running animations before getting into his Normal Attacks. He actually does use his crossbow in his Normal Attacks, even though he is a Polearm user.
His Elemental Skill is shown off at the 1:10-minute mark of the video in its "press" form. It basically shoots a Cryo projectile a fair distance away from him. The final unique thing to mention here is this character's Elemental Burst, where he opens a book to heal his allies. They also receive a buff where their Normal Attacks heal them based on Mika's Max HP. His Elemental Burst requires 70 Energy, the buff lasts for 15 seconds, and its cooldown is 18 seconds.
This clip shows off what the "hold" version of his Elemental Skill looks like in Genshin Impact. It basically gives him an Aimed Shot similar to what Bow users can normally use, although its trajectory is a little different from the press variation.
Regardless of the version players use, all allies in the team will receive a buff to their Normal Attack Speed. This boost lasts for 12 seconds, and the Elemental Skill has a cooldown of 15 seconds.
Mika Ascension and Talent Materials
Here is a list of his leaked Ascension Materials based on the Genshin Impact 3.5 beta test leaks:
- 1x Shivada Jade Sliver
- 9x Shivada Jade Fragment
- 9x Shivada Jade Chunk
- 6x Shivada Jade Gemstone
- 168x Wolfhook
- 46x Pseudo-Stamens
- 18x Recruit's Insignia
- 30x Sergeant's Insignia
- 36x Lieutenant's Insignia
- 420,000 Mora
Similarly, here are his Talent Level-Up Materials to max out all three Talents:
- 9x Teachings of Ballad
- 63x Guide to Ballad
- 114x Philosophies of Ballad
- 18x Recruit's Insignia
- 66x Sergeant's Insignia
- 93x Lieutenant's Insignia
- 18x Mirror of Mushin
- 3x Crown of Insight
- 4,957,500 Mora
All these items are currently farmable before the Genshin Impact 3.5 update.
Leaked Constellations
Since Mika is a four-star character, it is reasonable to expect that the reader could get some Constellations for him in Genshin Impact 3.5. The above table shows the initial leaks that have been confirmed by Honey Hunter. Here are some names used in these Constellations that one might need to remember:
- Starfrost Swirl = His Elemental Skill
- Soulwind = His Elemental Skill's Attack Speed Buff
- Skyfeather Song = His Elemental Burst
- Eagleplume = His Elemental Burst's Healing buff
His passives essentially do the following:
- Locate Mondstadt's Local Specialties on the minimap.
- Buff allies' Physical DMG by 10% when they have Soulwind, up to three Detector stacks.
- A character with both Soulwind and Eagleplume buffs can gain a Detector stack when they CRIT.
That's it for the initial Genshin Impact 3.5 leaks featuring Mika.
