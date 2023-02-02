Genshin Impact: Dehya Ascension Materials and resource calculation for triple crowning

Genshin Impact players seeking to max out Dehya's total level and Talents should find this Ascension Materials guide quite helpful. This article includes a list of all of the necessary resources and how Travelers can obtain them. There is a good chance that players already have some of these resources since other playable members of the cast also need them.
Triple crowning will require three Crowns of Insight. You can only get this item once per patch via the version update's main event. Otherwise, everything else is farmable and shouldn't be too difficult for an astute player to collect.
List of all Dehya Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact
Here is a full list of all the Ascension Materials that Dehya needs to max out her total level in Genshin Impact:
- 1x Agnidus Agate Sliver
- 9x Agnidus Agate Fragment
- 9x Agnidus Agate Chunk
- 6x Agnidus Agate Gemstone
- 168x Sand Grease Pupa
- 46x Light Guiding Tetrahedron
- 18x Faded Red Satin
- 30x Trimmed Red Silk
- 36x Rich Red Brocade
- 420,000 Mora
All of these items are obtainable in the current version of the game. The Agnidus Agate items are attainable by slaying any Pyro-based boss, such as:
- Algorithm of Semi-Instransient Matrix of Overseer Network
- Andrius
- Azhdaha
- La Signora
- Primo Geovishap
- Pyro Hypostasis
- Pyro Regisvine
The Algorithm of Semi-Instransient Matrix of Overseer Network also drops Light Guiding Tetrahedron, another Ascension Material that Dehya needs. Ergo, players should farm that boss whenever it's convenient.
Sand Grease Pupa is located in some select locations in Sumeru's Desert of Hadramaveth. No stores currently sell it, and it's not obtainable by any other means apart from just collecting it in the wild.
The Red Ascension Materials can be obtained by slaying The Eremites, who are found all over Sumeru's deserts. Do note that you will need to get these items for Dehya's Talent Level Ups in Genshin Impact as well.
Similarly, Mora is essential as both an Ascension Material and to max out Dehya's Talents in Genshin Impact. This currency is easily obtainable in a number of ways, but completing Blossoms of Wealth is the best method to farm it.
Triple crowning Dehya in Genshin Impact
The above table shows the resources needed to max out one of Dehya's Talents in Genshin Impact. Here is a full list of what you need for all three Talents, which is essentially everything shown in the table tripled:
- 9x Teachings of Praxis
- 63x Guide to Praxis
- 114x Philosophies of Praxis
- 18x Faded Red Satin
- 66x Trimmed Red Silk
- 93x Rich Red Brocade
- 18x Puppet Strings
- 3x Crown of Insight
- 4,957,500 Mora
The Praxis Books are only obtainable via the Steeple of Ignorance, but only on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Besides that, the only other item to talk about is Puppet Strings. You can get it from the weekly Joururi Workshop Domain.
Unlocking that Domain requires completing Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V's Where the Boat of Consciousness Lies. Otherwise, that's everything that Travelers need to know about this character and her Ascension Materials and Talent Level-Up resources in Genshin Impact.
