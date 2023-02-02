Create

Genshin Impact: Dehya Ascension Materials and resource calculation for triple crowning

By Alan Sahbegovic
Modified Feb 02, 2023 04:15 AM IST
Players can currently farm her materials right now (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players seeking to max out Dehya's total level and Talents should find this Ascension Materials guide quite helpful. This article includes a list of all of the necessary resources and how Travelers can obtain them. There is a good chance that players already have some of these resources since other playable members of the cast also need them.

Triple crowning will require three Crowns of Insight. You can only get this item once per patch via the version update's main event. Otherwise, everything else is farmable and shouldn't be too difficult for an astute player to collect.

List of all Dehya Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

A character that some players want to max out (Image via HoYoverse)

Ascension #

Material #1

Material #2

Material #3

Material #4

Material #5

20 → 401x Agnidus Agate Sliver3x Sand Grease Pupa3x Faded Red SatinN/A20,000 Mora
40 → 503x Agnidus Agate Fragment10x Sand Grease Pupa15x Faded Red Satin2x Light Guiding Tetrahedron40,000 Mora
50 → 606x Agnidus Agate Fragment20x Sand Grease Pupa12x Trimmed Red Silk4x Light Guiding Tetrahedron60,000 Mora
60 → 703x Agnidus Agate Chunk30x Sand Grease Pupa18x Trimmed Red Silk8x Light Guiding Tetrahedron80,000 Mora
70 → 806x Agnidus Agate Chunk45x Sand Grease Pupa12x Rich Red Brocade12x Light Guiding Tetrahedron100,000 Mora
80 → 90

6x Agnidus Agate Gemstone

60x Sand Grease Pupa24x Rich Red Brocade20x Light Guiding Tetrahedron120,000 Mora

Here is a full list of all the Ascension Materials that Dehya needs to max out her total level in Genshin Impact:

  • 1x Agnidus Agate Sliver
  • 9x Agnidus Agate Fragment
  • 9x Agnidus Agate Chunk
  • 6x Agnidus Agate Gemstone
  • 168x Sand Grease Pupa
  • 46x Light Guiding Tetrahedron
  • 18x Faded Red Satin
  • 30x Trimmed Red Silk
  • 36x Rich Red Brocade
  • 420,000 Mora

All of these items are obtainable in the current version of the game. The Agnidus Agate items are attainable by slaying any Pyro-based boss, such as:

  • Algorithm of Semi-Instransient Matrix of Overseer Network
  • Andrius
  • Azhdaha
  • La Signora
  • Primo Geovishap
  • Pyro Hypostasis
  • Pyro Regisvine

The Algorithm of Semi-Instransient Matrix of Overseer Network also drops Light Guiding Tetrahedron, another Ascension Material that Dehya needs. Ergo, players should farm that boss whenever it's convenient.

Sand Grease Pupa is located in some select locations in Sumeru's Desert of Hadramaveth. No stores currently sell it, and it's not obtainable by any other means apart from just collecting it in the wild.

The Red Ascension Materials can be obtained by slaying The Eremites, who are found all over Sumeru's deserts. Do note that you will need to get these items for Dehya's Talent Level Ups in Genshin Impact as well.

Similarly, Mora is essential as both an Ascension Material and to max out Dehya's Talents in Genshin Impact. This currency is easily obtainable in a number of ways, but completing Blossoms of Wealth is the best method to farm it.

Triple crowning Dehya in Genshin Impact

Some artwork of this character (Image via HoYoverse)

Talent Level #

Material #1

Material #2

Material #3

Material #4

Material #5
1 → 23x Teachings of Praxis6x Faded Red Satin12,500 MoraN/AN/A
2 → 32x Guide to Praxis3x Trimmed Red Silk17,500 MoraN/AN/A
3 → 44x Guide to Praxis4x Trimmed Red Silk25,000 MoraN/AN/A
4 → 56x Guide to Praxis6x Trimmed Red Silk30,000 MoraN/AN/A
5 → 69x Guide to Praxis9x Trimmed Red Silk37,5000 MoraN/AN/A
6 → 74x Philosophies of Praxis4x Rich Red Brocade120,000 Mora1x Puppet StringsN/A
7 → 86x Philosophies of Praxis6x Rich Red Brocade260,000 Mora1x Puppet StringsN/A
8 → 912x Philosophies of Praxis9x Rich Red Brocade450,000 Mora2x Puppet StringsN/A
9 → 1016x Philosophies of Praxis12x Rich Red Brocade700,000 Mora2x Puppet Strings1x Crown of Insight

The above table shows the resources needed to max out one of Dehya's Talents in Genshin Impact. Here is a full list of what you need for all three Talents, which is essentially everything shown in the table tripled:

  • 9x Teachings of Praxis
  • 63x Guide to Praxis
  • 114x Philosophies of Praxis
  • 18x Faded Red Satin
  • 66x Trimmed Red Silk
  • 93x Rich Red Brocade
  • 18x Puppet Strings
  • 3x Crown of Insight
  • 4,957,500 Mora

The Praxis Books are only obtainable via the Steeple of Ignorance, but only on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Besides that, the only other item to talk about is Puppet Strings. You can get it from the weekly Joururi Workshop Domain.

Unlocking that Domain requires completing Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V's Where the Boat of Consciousness Lies. Otherwise, that's everything that Travelers need to know about this character and her Ascension Materials and Talent Level-Up resources in Genshin Impact.

