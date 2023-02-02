Genshin Impact: Dehya Ascension Materials and resource calculation for triple crowning

Genshin Impact players seeking to max out Dehya's total level and Talents should find this Ascension Materials guide quite helpful. This article includes a list of all of the necessary resources and how Travelers can obtain them. There is a good chance that players already have some of these resources since other playable members of the cast also need them.

Triple crowning will require three Crowns of Insight. You can only get this item once per patch via the version update's main event. Otherwise, everything else is farmable and shouldn't be too difficult for an astute player to collect.

List of all Dehya Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

A character that some players want to max out (Image via HoYoverse)

Ascension # Material #1 Material #2 Material #3 Material #4 Material #5 20 → 40 1x Agnidus Agate Sliver 3x Sand Grease Pupa 3x Faded Red Satin N/A 20,000 Mora 40 → 50 3x Agnidus Agate Fragment 10x Sand Grease Pupa 15x Faded Red Satin 2x Light Guiding Tetrahedron 40,000 Mora 50 → 60 6x Agnidus Agate Fragment 20x Sand Grease Pupa 12x Trimmed Red Silk 4x Light Guiding Tetrahedron 60,000 Mora 60 → 70 3x Agnidus Agate Chunk 30x Sand Grease Pupa 18x Trimmed Red Silk 8x Light Guiding Tetrahedron 80,000 Mora 70 → 80 6x Agnidus Agate Chunk 45x Sand Grease Pupa 12x Rich Red Brocade 12x Light Guiding Tetrahedron 100,000 Mora 80 → 90 6x Agnidus Agate Gemstone 60x Sand Grease Pupa 24x Rich Red Brocade 20x Light Guiding Tetrahedron 120,000 Mora

Here is a full list of all the Ascension Materials that Dehya needs to max out her total level in Genshin Impact:

1x Agnidus Agate Sliver

9x Agnidus Agate Fragment

9x Agnidus Agate Chunk

6x Agnidus Agate Gemstone

168x Sand Grease Pupa

46x Light Guiding Tetrahedron

18x Faded Red Satin

30x Trimmed Red Silk

36x Rich Red Brocade

420,000 Mora

All of these items are obtainable in the current version of the game. The Agnidus Agate items are attainable by slaying any Pyro-based boss, such as:

Algorithm of Semi-Instransient Matrix of Overseer Network

Andrius

Azhdaha

La Signora

Primo Geovishap

Pyro Hypostasis

Pyro Regisvine

The Algorithm of Semi-Instransient Matrix of Overseer Network also drops Light Guiding Tetrahedron, another Ascension Material that Dehya needs. Ergo, players should farm that boss whenever it's convenient.

Sand Grease Pupa is located in some select locations in Sumeru's Desert of Hadramaveth. No stores currently sell it, and it's not obtainable by any other means apart from just collecting it in the wild.

The Red Ascension Materials can be obtained by slaying The Eremites, who are found all over Sumeru's deserts. Do note that you will need to get these items for Dehya's Talent Level Ups in Genshin Impact as well.

Similarly, Mora is essential as both an Ascension Material and to max out Dehya's Talents in Genshin Impact. This currency is easily obtainable in a number of ways, but completing Blossoms of Wealth is the best method to farm it.

Triple crowning Dehya in Genshin Impact

Some artwork of this character (Image via HoYoverse)

Talent Level # Material #1 Material #2 Material #3 Material #4 Material #5 1 → 2 3x Teachings of Praxis 6x Faded Red Satin 12,500 Mora N/A N/A 2 → 3 2x Guide to Praxis 3x Trimmed Red Silk 17,500 Mora N/A N/A 3 → 4 4x Guide to Praxis 4x Trimmed Red Silk 25,000 Mora N/A N/A 4 → 5 6x Guide to Praxis 6x Trimmed Red Silk 30,000 Mora N/A N/A 5 → 6 9x Guide to Praxis 9x Trimmed Red Silk 37,5000 Mora N/A N/A 6 → 7 4x Philosophies of Praxis 4x Rich Red Brocade 120,000 Mora 1x Puppet Strings N/A 7 → 8 6x Philosophies of Praxis 6x Rich Red Brocade 260,000 Mora 1x Puppet Strings N/A 8 → 9 12x Philosophies of Praxis 9x Rich Red Brocade 450,000 Mora 2x Puppet Strings N/A 9 → 10 16x Philosophies of Praxis 12x Rich Red Brocade 700,000 Mora 2x Puppet Strings 1x Crown of Insight

The above table shows the resources needed to max out one of Dehya's Talents in Genshin Impact. Here is a full list of what you need for all three Talents, which is essentially everything shown in the table tripled:

9x Teachings of Praxis

63x Guide to Praxis

114x Philosophies of Praxis

18x Faded Red Satin

66x Trimmed Red Silk

93x Rich Red Brocade

18x Puppet Strings

3x Crown of Insight

4,957,500 Mora

The Praxis Books are only obtainable via the Steeple of Ignorance, but only on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Besides that, the only other item to talk about is Puppet Strings. You can get it from the weekly Joururi Workshop Domain.

Unlocking that Domain requires completing Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V's Where the Boat of Consciousness Lies. Otherwise, that's everything that Travelers need to know about this character and her Ascension Materials and Talent Level-Up resources in Genshin Impact.

