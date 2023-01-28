Genshin Impact fans disappointed as leaks reveal Dehya’s underwhelming kit

As cool as Dehya looks, there is no shortage of Genshin Impact fans disappointed in her abilities based on the current leaks. For those out of the loop, Her entire kit has already been leaked. Everything from gameplay footage to specific numbers has been revealed. Naturally, some people have started to speculate about her viability.
The popular consensus among speculators at the moment is that she's bad. The content found in the beta tests is always subject to change, so keep in mind that this disappointment is based on Dehya's initial numbers and effects on her abilities. If nothing changes between then and now, then some fans are bound to be dissatisfied.
Why some Genshin Impact players are disappointed with Dehya's kit from the leaks
All three of these tweets respond to a user tired of "doomposting." While there is a reason to be annoyed by constant over-worrying about a character's viability, the three users shown above all address the criticism of why some dislike Dehya's kit.
Elemental Reactions are a huge part of Genshin Impact's metagame. Being unable to abuse them is a huge limitation to how good a character can be in this game. A lack of apparent compatibility also hurts this character's efficiency in a team.
Perhaps the most egregious statement here is that she's a sidegrade to Xinyan, who has the unfortunate dishonor of being known as one of the worst characters in the game.
One aspect that Genshin Impact players had an issue with was that Dehya received some nerfs as the numbers of her kit were shifted. For example, she lost some HP% from her first Constellation but got more damage buffs in exchange.
Nonetheless, some find her to need buffs, not nerfs. There is a lot of copium that this character will become much better before launch, but there is no guarantee.
Some theorycrafters have even gone as far as to say that Dehya is worse than Xinyan. The former character is a 5-star, meaning that some players are outraged at the possibility of her becoming the worst in the entire game.
Many Travelers wonder question the developers regarding the kit, with a few even going as far as to accuse HoYoverse of being racist.
There have been several instances of Genshin Impact fans using this accusation. It doesn't help that Xinyan, another tan character, is also known for being one of the weakest in the entire game. However, not everyone criticizing Dehya's reputation as a bad character is about that.
Some people's issues stem from her seldom being the best pick for a team, if at all.
A bad 5-star character is one that plenty of Travelers will skip. Even those who love her design and personality will skip her due to what some theorycrafters are positing. Some other characters who were stated to be bad, like Yoimiya, were negatively affected similarly when it came to their Event Wishes.
Only time will tell if all this doomposting is justified or if it's another example of the Genshin Impact fanbase overreacting.
Poll : Do you think Dehya is bad?
Yes
No
0 votes