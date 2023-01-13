Genshin Impact characters tier list: Ranking 5-stars in 2023

Genshin Impact character tier lists are always interesting to discuss. This article will highlight some of the best 5-stars in the entire game up to version 3.4. As far as value goes, the higher-ranked characters tend to be more versatile and are more splashable in various team comps.

It is worth mentioning that there isn't a single terrible 5-star character in Genshin Impact. At worst, they would be above average and still worth building, should a player happen to own them.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Genshin Impact tier list for 5-stars (January 2023)

Just one man's opinion (Image via Tier Maker)

The tier list above primarily focuses on the value of these 5-stars in January 2023. Characters tend to get buffs in the form of new weapons and artifacts, as well as new teammates that synergize well with them.

For instance, Yae Miko definitely appreciated the introduction of Dendro back in Genshin Impact 3.0.

SS-tier

The best Dendro character in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

The best 5-stars are usually the most meta-defining in Genshin Impact. They're easy to build, slot into teams, and make a significant positive impact whenever they're used:

Kazuha

Nahida

Raiden Shogun

Ayaka

Yelan

Zhongli

More often than not, these characters are some of the best 5-stars to use for the Spiral Abyss's hardest content. There is seldom a reason for players not to consider using these 5-stars if they already own them.

Here's an example: Yelan can regularly deal significant Hydro DMG with her Elemental Burst while also buffing the active character's damage output.

S-tier

An example of an amazing character (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some S-tier characters that Genshin Impact players should consider building:

Hu Tao

Kokomi

Venti

Mona

Ganyu

Tighnari

Yoimiya

Childe

Shenhe

Every one of these characters is phenomenal. The main difference between them and the SS-ranked ones is that the S-ranked 5-stars usually have more drawbacks to using them. For example, Hu Tao almost always requires a shielder and has a risky playstyle, Venti has to compete with Kazuha, etc.

It is strongly recommended to build these characters whenever possible.

A-tier

Physical attackers are a bit niche, even if the damage is amazing in Eula's case (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's a list of A-tier characters in the game:

Ayato

Itto

Albedo

Wanderer

Keqing

Yae Miko

Eula

Nilou

Xiao

Jean

Cyno

Klee

Some of the Genshin Impact characters placed here can deal damage exceeding that of the characters in higher tiers, but the trade-off is that they are very restrictive in team building. For example, Itto is very easy to use and can beat most enemies easily, but building him in a team is rather restrictive (mono Geo is the most popular for him).

Everybody in this tier is still very good, and players should not regret building any of them.

B-tier

The Traveler is a jack of all trades, master of none (Image via HoYoverse)

The list of B-tier characters is as follows:

Diluc

Qiqi

Traveler

Aloy

All of the characters here are still solid but simply aren't as good as their higher-tiered counterparts. For example, Electro Traveler isn't as valuable as somebody like Raiden Shogun in terms of recharging Energy, dealing Electro DMG, etc.

Aloy is an interesting example since she has no Constellations, which in turn means that she can't be as useful as other 5-stars for whale accounts. She's also unobtainable due to being a crossover character, limiting her value on most players' accounts.

Note: Alhaitham wasn't included here since he hadn't come out by the time this tier list was made.

Poll : Do you think Kazuha is one of the best characters in Genshin Impact? Yes No 0 votes