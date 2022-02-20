5 reasons why Aloy failed as a Genshin Impact character despite the hype

Aloy is the only free five-star character (except the traveler, of course) in Genshin Impact. Naturally, players had sky-scraping expectations when miHoYo announced its first-ever crossover character.

The protagonist of Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West arrived in the action RPG as a five-star Cryo bow user. Despite the hype, she did not impress the community as a five-star character should.

This article lists some of the significant reasons that hindered Aloy's popularity.

Why has Aloy disappointed the Genshin Impact community?

1) No importance in the storyline

Even the four-star characters play an essential role in the Archon/Story quests. They also get Hangout event quests through which players get to learn more about their personalities.

In contrast, no story quests were added for Aloy, and she doesn't feature in any Archon quests as well. It is evident that she does not belong to Teyvat, which makes it hard for players to connect with her.

2) No constellations

Constellations can buff any character and increase the level of their talents. With recent characters, Genshin Impact has been adding 'broken' constellations. For instance, Kazuha, Hu Tao, and Raiden Shogun get much stronger with their first constellation.

However, there is no way to currently unlock Aloy's constellation in Genshin Impact, which refrains from players building her.

Tal Vashoth⚧️ @isaakthesnail Man I really wish I could use Aloy more, but her cryo infusion is just too unreliable + her burst isn't great for single/moving targets. I just wish they gave her a constellation already, maybe then she will become usable. Man I really wish I could use Aloy more, but her cryo infusion is just too unreliable + her burst isn't great for single/moving targets. I just wish they gave her a constellation already, maybe then she will become usable.

3) Lack of personality

We realize that Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West is a fascinating character with unique abilities, goals, and personality. Unfortunately, Aloy in Genshin Impact doesn't have an outstanding personality.

The likes of Yun Jin, Gorou, and Itto have been rewarded with several distinctive features, but Aloy's personality is quite bland. Her character teaser only describes her as a guest, and it seems like she was forcibly added to the game.

4) Weak during combat

Five-star characters in Genshin Impact are usually meta-defining. However, Aloy isn't a strong unit and can be easily replaced by four-star characters. With her Elemental Skill, Aloy throws Cryo bombs at enemies that increase her Normal Attack DMG upon explosion.

Elemental Burst summons a circle where enemies deal with AoE Cryo DMG. Aloy doesn't have any special abilities to motivate players to build her. She isn't as reliable as other five-star characters for clearing end-game content.

It is worth noting that Aloy's signature weapon is exclusive to PlayStation owners. This is a massive disadvantage for PC and mobile players who cannot make the most out of the free five-star Cryo unit.

5) Spiral Abyss didn't favor Aloy

Whenever a new five-star character is released in Genshin Impact, the challenges and buffs in the Spiral Abyss are altered accordingly. During the release of Itto, the Spiral Abyss favored Geo units while the current Spiral Abyss in version 2.5 favors Electro units because of Yae Miko.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel 2.5 Spiral Abyss phase 1: Enemies taking eletrocharged damage will gain a stack of debuff up to once every 1.2 seconds, up to a maximum of 4 stacks. Each stack reduces Electro RES by 10% for 10 seconds. 2.5 Spiral Abyss phase 1: Enemies taking eletrocharged damage will gain a stack of debuff up to once every 1.2 seconds, up to a maximum of 4 stacks. Each stack reduces Electro RES by 10% for 10 seconds. https://t.co/VvClRUaGVm

Aloy didn't get any such buffs because she wasn't as crucial as other characters from the lore, and also because she was released first for PlayStation users and then on other platforms.

Aloy could have been a great character if the developers had added tailor-made artifacts, weapons, and domains for her. Players would have liked her more if she had played a decent role in the lore.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar