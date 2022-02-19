How to get Husk Gem in Genshin Impact: Enkanomiya guide

Husk Gem is a new quest item introduced in Genshin Impact. During the Three Realms Gateway Offering event in version 2.5, players can defeat Shadowy Husks to receive Husk Gems as drops and activate mechanisms.

However, finding Husk Gems in Enkanomiya is as hard as it gets. Six Shadowy Husks are present on the map and defeating them grants a total of six Husk Gems.

Here's a quick guide for players to find Husk Gems in the Enkanomiya region.

Husk Gem locations in Genshin Impact

Alongside the Tokyo Legume and the Aphotium Ore, players will require Husk Gems in Genshin Impact to cleanse the Tower of the Void. 10 of these items are necessary to unlock the mechanism.

Two Shadowy Husks can be found on Yachimatahiko's Locus island:

It is worth noting that upon defeating these enemies, players will also be able to open a Precious Chest that gives 10 additional Husk Gems.

Four more Shadowy Husks are located on the Yachimatahime's Locus and Kunado's Locus islands. This implies that players can currently get a total of 36 Husk Gems during the Three Realms Gateway Offering event.

How to defeat Shadowy Husks in Genshin Impact

Shadowy Husks in Genshin Impact are anti-shield enemies. Different types of Husks respond differently when they attack a shielded unit. They can either create a shield for themselves or heal each other.

Hence, players should avoid using shield units and rely on healers while fighting the Shadowy Husks. Interestingly, some users have reported that using Zhongli is still beneficial because his debuffs are stronger than the buffs gained by Shadowy Husks.

It is evident that miHoYo is now planning to change the overpowered shield meta in its popular action RPG title. Players have been using Zhongli to clear the Spiral Abyss for months, and characters like Qiqi, Kokomi, and Jean are rarely considered useful.

With the introduction of anti-shield enemies (Shadowy Husks and Raiden Shogun boss) as well as the Corrosion effect, the importance of healers is sure to increase significantly. It is safe to assume that the Kokomi rerun banner in the second half of the 2.5 update will perform much better than its first time.

All in all, the Three Realms Gateway Offering event has definitely lived up to the community's expectations. The exploration-based event not only gives a free four-star Catalyst, but also a ton of Primogems that can be used to unlock the likes of Yae Miko and Ayato.

