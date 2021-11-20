How to use Genshin Impact tier list maker to create character tiers in November 2021

Creating a tier list for Genshin Impact characters is surprisingly easy.

Several websites specialize in helping players create tier lists, but the most popular one is TierMaker. Hence, the remainder of this article will focus on how to use that website on PC to create a Genshin Impact tier list.

The primary way to login in is by using their Twitter account. It can be a burner account, as it doesn't genuinely matter. Either way, they will have access to all of the relevant features that TierMaker offers.

How to use TierMaker (the most popular tier list maker) for Genshin Impact characters

This is where players can create tier lists (Image via TierMaker)

There are two main schools of thought when it comes to making a tier list through TierMaker. Either the fan uses a premade template, or they can create a new template. As Genshin Impact is one of the most popular games worldwide, there are plenty of premade templates to consider.

To use a pre-made template, click on "Make a Template" and then search for a potential template name that somebody might have already created.

Pre-made templates for tier lists

A template with the Genshin Impact 2.3 characters (Image via TierMaker)

The above screenshot shows a random template involving all of the Genshin Impact 2.3 characters. Here, readers can see the usual rankings and characters.

To place a character into a tier, users can click on their portrait, and drag it into the appropriate tier. Simply clicking on the portrait and then on the tier without dragging it doesn't work.

There should be a faint silhouette indicating to the user where they're about to drop the portrait. Players can also click on the gear icons to customize how the premade templates look.

An example of what the settings look like on TierMaker (Image via TierMaker)

Tier list creators can also use the up and down arrows near the settings icon to move whole rows up or down. Once a Genshin Impact player has created a tier list they like, they can click on "Save/Download" near the bottom to save it.

The tier list they make will then be published on TierMaker, where others can react to it. Gamers can also choose to delete these types of tier lists if they desire.

Creating a new template

If players don't want to use somebody else's template, they're free to create their own on TierMaker. Going from "Make a Template" to "Make Your Own Template" is simple, and the player can then see everything they will need afterward.

The template's name can be anything the player wants, but they should select Genshin Impact under the "Select a Category" section. Users will also have to submit several images to be used with this tier list template.

Once they have set everything up, they can click on "Submit" near the bottom of the page. It will then publish the template for other Genshin Impact fans to use. Deleting a template usually makes it invisible to others, but those with its URL can still use it.

If someone wants the template gone altogether, they need to contact TierMaker's admins.

