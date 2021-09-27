How to use Genshin Impact Tier List Maker to make custom character tiers

When it comes to making a well-balanced team in Genshin Impact, tier lists play an integral role in making the best out of the characters in the game.

miHoYo’s flagship title has over 40 playable characters, and it can get rather confusing to form a balanced team when one is unaware of the nuances that a character’s kit brings to the game.

This is where tier lists come in clutch, and while players can make their own power disparities for the characters, there are also pre-existing community tiers that fans can look into.

However, for those who like to crunch out the DPS numbers and seek to make their own tier lists for Genshin Impact, today’s article will help them become a bit more familiar with how to go about making one such list.

A guide to using Tier Maker for Genshin Impact

1) Create an account (Twitter login)

2) Upload a set of image files

3) Give it a title



Watch how easy it is: You can create a Tier List Maker Template for anything.1) Create an account (Twitter login)2) Upload a set of image files3) Give it a titleWatch how easy it is: youtube.com/watch?v=iPbeTO… You can create a Tier List Maker Template for anything.



Making tier lists for Genshin Impact or for any game for that matter has gotten significantly easier with the help of Tier Maker.

Image via Tier Maker

The Genshin Impact Tier List Maker on the website will allow players to make a list of whatever they want. There are also some pre-existing templates that players can look into and even customize to make their own personalized list.

Some of the more popular templates include:

Characters by Elements

DPS tier list

Support tier list

Characters story/personality-wise

Unreleased characters

Husbando Tier List

When creating a template from scratch, Genshin Impact players can employ the following steps:

Start by selecting a name for the template

Pick a category as well as the description.

Upload an image for the cover.

Rounding it out by completing the list and dragging the smaller images to the slots.

Tier Maker has become quite popular not just among gamers but also for those who want to make their own lists for movies, TV series, manga, anime, etc. The process is quite easy to get used to, and it comes with a “click and drag” feature with various categories and subcategories as well as alignment customization options.

What makes Tier Maker even more versatile is that players can also image credit links to it and make significant alterations to the default rows and columns, which include label text, as well as background colors.

