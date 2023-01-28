Genshin Impact 3.5 banner leaks, new TCG cards, Mondstadt festival, and more

Genshin Impact's upcoming version 3.5 update is expected to introduce a lot of new content to the game. Early leaks have confirmed that players can expect banners featuring both new and rerun characters as well as new TCG cards that can be collected to create custom decks.

Mondstadt's flagship event, the Windblume Festival, is scheduled to occur during the upcoming patch. The recurring festival will soon return with brand new activities and events for players to enjoy. These are just a few of the many new events and content that will likely arrive alongside the patch 3.5 update.

This article will detail everything that players need to know about Genshin Impact's latest leaks.

Patch 3.5 leaks reveal new banners, TCG cards, Mondstadt festival, and more coming to Genshin Impact

In recent drip marketing posts, HoYoverse officials have confirmed that Dehya and Mika will be debuting in the 3.5 update's character banners. The most recent leaks have revealed a list of characters that are speculated to return to the banners for their reruns.

Given below is a list of all the potential characters who might get reruns in the patch 3.5 update:

Eula

Albedo

Cyno

As shown in the Reddit post above, a reliable source has claimed that these three characters have the highest chance of having their reruns in update 3.5's banners. Although this particular post is tagged as 'Questionable,' the leaker has a good track record of providing authentic leaks to the community. It will only be a matter of time before players can confirm this leaked information.

New TCG cards will be added in Genshin Impact 3.5

Since its official release in December 2022, the popular Genius Invokation TCG mode has kept players entertained and on their toes. The ability to create your own custom deck adds a touch of personalization and unpredictability to the game mode. Fans can try out their custom decks in NPC challenges or in PvP duels.

As shown above, some brand new TCG cards will be added in the upcoming patch, which should give fans even more options and methods to defeat their opponents. Here's a list of all the upcoming TCG cards:

New Character Cards - Eula, Kokomi, & Kujou Sara

New Talent Cards for Eula, Kokomi, & Kujou Sara

New Artifact Cards - Emblem of Severed Fate & Tenacity of Milelith

Recent leaks have also revealed the skill set description for these new characters and action cards.

Participate in yet another flagship festival in Mondstadt in patch 3.5

Travelers will visit Mondstadt in the Genshin Impact 3.5 update to participate in another flagship event called the Windblume Festival. This upcoming festival event will introduce new quests, events, and activities for players to enjoy.

Completing certain challenges will reward players with Primogems and other useful rewards. Additionally, the rewards list will include a 4-star Claymore along with its refinement materials. Fans can refer to the Reddit post embedded above to check out all of the leaked images from the upcoming Windblume Festival v.2 event.

What else to expect from Genshin Impact 3.5?

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel A quick overview of 3.5:



1. Dehya (5★), Mika (4★)

2. Chapter III: Act VI ft. Dainsleif, Kaeya, and Eide

3. Windblume v2, free event claymore

4. Shroom Tower Defense

5. Vibro-Crystal Research v2

6. Spices From the West v2

7. Faruzan hangout

8. Eula, Kokomi, Sara in TCG

This tweet provides a brief overview of everything that the Genshin Impact 3.5 update will bring to the community. Players are definitely looking forward to all of the new events to receive tons of in-game rewards. It should also be noted that the new Archon Quest will see the mysterious Dainsleif making a return.

