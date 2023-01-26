Genshin Impact 3.5 update date, time, expected banners, and more

Genshin Impact 3.5 is the next major update for Travelers to enjoy, and some gamers are curious to know when it will be released. HoYoverse hasn't confirmed its release date or time yet, but it's easy to speculate the answer to that question.

It's likely that Genshin Impact 3.5 will likely be released at 11 am (UTC+8) on March 1, 2023, based on past precedence. Modern patches tend to last 42 days, and the previous update was released on January 18, 2023. Adding 42 days to that date gives players the March 1, 2023, estimate.

Genshin Impact 3.5 update speculation: Date, time, and more

Dehya will be playable in this update (Image via HoYoverse)

While 11 am (UTC+8) on March 1, 2023, is the important time and date to remember, there is still other news for players to ponder. For example, current leaks confirm that Dehya and Mika will be playable in Genshin Impact 3.5, and everything from their Ascension Materials to their gameplay abilities has already been leaked.

Naturally, that confirms that Dehya and Mika will be on a banner of some kind in the update. Unfortunately, there aren't any current leaks that reveal the full details of such Event Wishes. There are, however, rumors that are floating around online communities right now about the topic.

The following 5-star characters haven't had a banner in a while and are rumored to be potential candidates for Genshin Impact 3.5's Event Wishes:

Albedo

Cyno

Eula

Klee

Shenhe

However, travelers will have to wait and see what the actual rerun banners will be in Genshin Impact 3.5.

Expected content in Genshin Impact 3.5

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel A quick overview of 3.5:



1. Dehya (5★), Mika (4★)

2. Chapter III: Act VI ft. Dainsleif, Kaeya, and Eide

3. Windblume v2, free event claymore

4. Shroom Tower Defense

5. Vibro-Crystal Research v2

6. Spices From the West v2

7. Faruzan hangout

8. Eula, Kokomi, Sara in TCG

The above tweet is a good overview of some of the leaked content that Travelers can expect to see in the next update. However, it's currently unknown when Dehya and Mika will be released, as it's uncertain which phase they will be included in.

Chapter III: Act VI refers to another Archon Quest, which features Dainsleif, Kaeya, and a new character known as Eide. Nothing is known about Eide at the moment.

Apart from this, some reruns are scheduled for Genshin Impact 3.5:

Windblume

Vibro-Crystal Research

Spices From the West

Shroom Tower Defense is a new activity that supposedly features Bongo-Head and Pyro-1. According to Honey Hunter, the event is known as Fungus Mechanicus, and it's at Port Ormos to advertise for a new tournament.

The above leak shows off the Kokomi, Eula, and Kujou Sara TCG card animations. Some gameplay leaks have also been revealed about them by Pengepul Teyvat, which essentially states:

Eula's Normal Attack: Does two Physical DMG to the enemy.

Does two Physical DMG to the enemy. Eula's Elemental Skill: Does two Cryo DMG to the enemy and gives her Grimheart, which deals +2 DMG upon use.

Does two Cryo DMG to the enemy and gives her Grimheart, which deals +2 DMG upon use. Eula's Elemental Burst: Does two Cryo DMG to the enemy, summons a Lightfall Sword, gives her two Zeal stacks, prevents Eula from getting Energy, and will be discarded at the end phase to deal two Physical DMG plus one DMG for each Zeal stack.

Does two Cryo DMG to the enemy, summons a Lightfall Sword, gives her two Zeal stacks, prevents Eula from getting Energy, and will be discarded at the end phase to deal two Physical DMG plus one DMG for each Zeal stack. Kokomi's Normal Attack: Does one Hydro DMG to the enemy.

Does one Hydro DMG to the enemy. Kokomi's Elemental Skill: Gives the user Hydro Application and summons a Bake-Kurage, which does one Hydro DMG and heals the active character for one HP. It only has a usage of two.

Gives the user Hydro Application and summons a Bake-Kurage, which does one Hydro DMG and heals the active character for one HP. It only has a usage of two. Kokomi's Elemental Burst: Does three Hydro DMG and gives Kokomi Ceremonial Garment, which gives her +1 DMG on her Normal Attacks and heals one HP for all characters. Lasts two rounds.

Does three Hydro DMG and gives Kokomi Ceremonial Garment, which gives her +1 DMG on her Normal Attacks and heals one HP for all characters. Lasts two rounds. Kujou Saras's Normal Attack: Does two Physical DMG to the enemy.

Does two Physical DMG to the enemy. Kujou Saras's Elemental Skill: Does one Electro DMG to the enemy and summons a Tengu Jurrai: Ambush. This deals one Electro DMG at the end of the turn and gives the active character Crowfeather Cover, which bestows them +1 Elemental Skill and Burst DMG. That buff lasts for two uses.

Does one Electro DMG to the enemy and summons a Tengu Jurrai: Ambush. This deals one Electro DMG at the end of the turn and gives the active character Crowfeather Cover, which bestows them +1 Elemental Skill and Burst DMG. That buff lasts for two uses. Kujou Saras's Elemental Burst: Does one Electro DMG and summons a Tengu Jurrai: Stormcluster that deals two Electro DMG and gives all allies Crowfeather Cover. That buff lasts still lasts for two uses.

Alice is also rumored to be part of this update, but the extent of their role is yet to be revealed.

