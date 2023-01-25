Genshin Impact Mika Ascension Materials list: Talent books and other resources pre-farming guide

Aspiring Mika mains in Genshin Impact may wish to use a pre-farming guide to help locate all of his Ascension Materials and Talent Level-Up resources. This article will list the exact quantities Travelers need and how they can obtain them.

Everything posted in the sections below is currently obtainable in the live version of Genshin Impact. The only hard-to-come-by resource would be the Crown of Insight since it's limited to being available in the main event of a Version Update.

Let's start with the Ascension Materials first.

Genshin Impact pre-farming guide: Mika Ascension Materials

The character many Travelers eagerly want to get (Image via HoYoverse)

List of Ascension Materials 1x Shivada Jade Sliver 9x Shivada Jade Fragment 9x Shivada Jade Chunk 6x Shivada Jade Gemstone 168x Wolfhook 46x Pseudo-Stamens 18x Recruit's Insignia 30x Sergeant's Insignia 36x Lieutenant's Insignia 420,000 Mora

All Shivada Jade items can be obtained by defeating the following bosses:

Aeonblight Drake

Andrius

Azhdaha

Childe

Coral Defenders

Cryo Hypostasis

Cryo Regisvine

La Signora

Maguu Kenki

Perpetual Mechanical Array

Primo Geovishap

There's a fair amount of bosses to slay, making this portion pretty simple for Genshin Impact players to follow.

Wolfhook is a rare Mondstadt Local Specialty that only grows in the Wolvendom region. Since you need 168 of them to max out Mika in Genshin Impact, Travelers will have to wait for several resets to get all the Wolfhooks. Any reset for this item takes 48 hours.

Only one boss drops the Pseudo-Stamens, and that's the Setekh Wenut. This boss is located in the Desert of Hadramaveth in Sumeru. Unfortunately, it doesn't drop any Shivada Jade Ascension Materials.

The above interactive map should help Genshin Impact players locate all the enemies that can drop the Insignia resources. Remember that Mika needs those items for both his Ascension and Talents. Fortunately, getting these resources should be pretty easy since their associated enemies are scattered all over Teyvat.

Genshin Impact pre-farming guide: Mika Talent Level-Up resources

List of Talent Level-Up Materials 9x Teachings of Ballad 63x Guide to Ballad 114x Philosophies of Ballad 18x Recruit's Insignia 66x Sergeant's Insignia 93x Lieutenant's Insignia 18x Mirror of Mushin 3x Crown of Insight 4,957,500 Mora

Note: All items' quantities listed above are for all three Talents.

The Crown of Insight and Insignia Talent Level-Up resources were covered in the previous sections of this pre-farming guide. That means the next thing to talk about is the Ballad books, which are obtainable from the Forsaken Rift Domain on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

There isn't any noteworthy gimmick attached to finding the Forsaken Rift Domain, and most players should be able to farm its materials quite easily. The game advises players to use Pyro or Electro characters, yet anything but Cryo attacks should suffice.

The Mirror of Mushin is only obtainable via the Joururi Workshop, a weekly Domain that requires players to complete the Where the Boat of Consciousness Lies quest. Travelers behind on their Archon Quests will have to do them up until that point if they ever plan to max out Mika's Talents.

Mora is obtainable through numerous activities, with the easiest being the random Blossoms of Wealth that spawn in the overworld. This currency is also used as an Ascension Material for Mika, although at a much cheaper cost than maxing out his three Talents.

Now that Travelers know where to look for Mika's Talent and Ascension Materials, it's time for them to put this knowledge into practice and farm these items.

