Genshin Impact 3.5 leaks: Expected banner schedule, update date, and reruns

Brand new Genshin Impact leaks have surfaced, revealing the game's characters who will potentially get a rerun in the upcoming v3.5 update. As some of them haven't received a banner in a very long time, fans are eagerly waiting for their arrival.

Prior to the release of the v3.4 patch, HoYoverse officially announced that Dehya and Mika will be joining the game as new playable units in the upcoming update. Genshin Impact 3.5 will go live on March 1, with both of these characters expected to feature in the first phase banners.

Genshin Impact 3.5 release dates and rerun character banners as per leaks

On January 16, Genshin Impact officially announced that Dehya and Mika would be the two new playable characters arriving in the upcoming v3.5 update.

The former is an Eremite mercenary who played a vital role in the Sumeru Archon Quest and has been confirmed to be a Claymore user possessing Pyro vision. Meanwhile, the latter is a Cryo Polearm unit who has only appeared once in the game during the Genshin Impact 3.1 event, Of Ballads and Brews, and as of now, there's very little information about him available.

The v3.5 update is expected to go live on February 28 or March 1, depending on the time zones, with the exact release timings given below:

American time zones (February 28, 2023)

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 5:00 pm

Alaska Daylight Time: 7:00 pm

Pacific Daylight Time: 8:00 pm

Mountain Daylight Time: 9:00 pm

Central Daylight Time: 10:00 pm

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 pm

European time zones (March 1, 2023)

Western European Summer Time: 4:00 am

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 am

Eastern European Summer Time: 6:00 am

Asian time zones (March 1, 2023)

India Standard Time: 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 11:00 am

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 am

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 pm

Korea Standard Time: 12:00 pm

Fans can refer to the list above to check on the timings of the release of Genshin Impact v3.5 in their regions.

Based on Genshin Impact leaks from SaveYourPrimos, there are five characters who might get a rerun in v3.5: Eula, Albedo, Klee, Shenhe, and Cyno. Three of these characters haven't received a banner in version 3 of the game.

The list includes two Cryo units, Eula and Shenhe, both of whom haven't had a rerun in almost a year. The former has received a rerun banner only once before, while the latter hasn't received a single rerun banner since her release. Presently, Eula is expected to have the highest chance of a rerun due to the banner timelines and some quest involvements in the v3.5 event, with Albedo and Klee having the lowest chances.

It was previously believed that Ayaka would get a rerun in the upcoming update. However, that possibility has been ruled out as there are no upcoming quests that feature this Cryo character.

According to another leak, Cyno, Eula, and Albedo are expected to receive a rerun in v3.5. While the order of the rerun banners is unknown, it's expected that Dehya will feature in the first phase alongside Mika.

All of this information is speculation and nothing has been confirmed by Genshin Impact, so fans will have to wait until the v3.5 livestream for any official announcements.

