Genshin Impact 3.5 banners: Rerun leaks, confirmed characters, and weapons

Genshin Impact's 3.4 update has proven itself to be one of the best updates for the gacha game in recent times. Players have been bombarded with several new character debuts and interesting rewards.

As the latest patch continues to enter Phase II, reliable sources recently shared new leaks about the 3.5 update's characters and weapon leaks. Based on this information, the upcoming patch will feature three character reruns alongside their signature weapons. Additionally, officials have already confirmed the debut of two new characters (Dehya and Mika) in the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.5 update.

This article lists out all of the relevant information about the confirmed characters and rerun leaks in the upcoming banners.

Genshin Impact: New 3.5 banner leaks reveal confirmed characters, reruns, and weapons

New characters confirmed to debut in patch 3.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

With the ongoing flagship event of Lantern Rite coming to an end, the Genshin Impact community has already received tons of useful rewards, including Primogems, to save up for future character banners. In a recent drip marketing post, officials confirmed the debut of two new characters, Dehya and Mika.

Players might remember Dehya from her multiple appearances in the recent Sumeru Archon Quests. She will be a 5-star Pyro Claymore character that can tank damage for her teammates off-field. Mika, on the other hand, is a 4-star Cryo Polearm character from Mondstadt City and is a member of the Knights of Favonius. His kit points at a support role as he can apply Cryo, increase ATK speed, and provide healing with his abilities.

Fortunately, recent leaks have already shared gameplay footage of both these characters with the community. They have even revealed the ascension and talent level-up materials that players can start pre-farming for if they're interested in summoning either or both of these new characters.

Genshin Impact 3.5 banner leaks reveal rerun character and weapon banner

With the new characters already confirmed, players are eagerly looking forward to the rerun banners and weapons as well. Presently, all of the leaks are speculative in nature, as there's very little information available to make any substantial claims. These speculations are subject to change, which is why players should take them with a grain of salt.

Here's a list of the characters with the highest chance of having a rerun in Genshin Impact 3.5:

Eula

Cyno

Shenhe

Albedo

Klee

Many players speculate that the reruns will align with the current storyline development, with Eula having the highest chance of having a rerun as The Traveler returns to Mondstadt in the upcoming patch.

In Genshin Impact's 3.5 update, the weapon banners will feature Dehya's brand new signature weapon called Beacon of the Reed Sea. With this 5-star Claymore equipped, Dehya should be able to reach her true potential. At level 90, the weapon offers a Base ATK of 608 and 33.1% Crit-Rate as secondary stats. Other relevant leaks also revealed Mailed Flower, a 4-star Claymore that will likely appear as a free reward in the upcoming Mondstadt festival event.

Here are some other signature weapons that will make an appearance in the weapons banner:

Song of Broken Pines

Staff of Scarlet Sands

Calamity Queller

For now, the Genshin Impact community will have to wait until reliable information supporting all of these leaks can surface. Nevertheless, interested players should save up their Primogems and start farming resources in advance for the upcoming characters.

