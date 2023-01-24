Genshin Impact: Upcoming banners and reruns for version 3.4 with release dates

Genshin Impact 3.4 first-half banners will stay active for two more weeks. After two weeks, the current banners will be replaced with Phase II banners. The following are the characters that will be featured in the second half of the patch 3.4 update:

Hu Tao and Yelan are 5-star characters that will have their reruns in the latest patch. These characters are well known for their character design and ability to deal massive damage to enemies. This article will outline all the necessary details about the Phase II banners for the Genshin Impact 3.4 update.

Genshin Impact 3.4: Release date for upcoming and rerun banners in Phase II

Genshin Impact officials have already announced the Phase II character and weapon banners. As shown in the tweet above, the three banners that will replace the current banners in two weeks are:

All three banners are scheduled to be dropped on February 07, 2023, at 18:00 and will be active for the next 21 days.

Phase II Character Event-Wish banners

All characters being featured in Phase II (Image via HoYoverse)

In the second half of Genshin Impact 3.4, players will have the opportunity to summon the following 5-star and 4-stars:

These 5-star characters have returned for their reruns after a long time. Coincidentally, both are Liyue characters but have different roles in the party.

Hu Tao is a Pyro polearm user and primarily relies on her charge-attacks to deal massive damage. She is considered one of the best Pyro DPS in Genshin Impact. Her kit also allows her to sacrifice a portion of her health to receive an ATK buff, and her max HP also plays an essential factor in dealing with damage.

Her Elemental Burst is the only wide AoE (Area of Effect) ability in her kit, where she can also regenerate some of her health.

Yelan, on the other hand, is a 5-star Hydro bow character and is well-known for her off-field damage-dealing capabilities. Her Elemental Skill allows her to go into a sprint state where she can tag enemies to deal Hydro damage.

It is a multipurpose ability that can apply Hydro to enemies, deal them damage, generate particles, and cover large distances during exploration. However, her burst is her selling point, similar to Xingiu's, but she deals way more damage than him.

Phase II Weapon Event-Wish banners

Upcoming weapon banner in Phase II (Image via HoYoverse)

The Phase II weapon banner will feature the rerun characters' signature weapons and a bunch of 4-star. As shown in the picture above, here are all the weapons that will be featured in Genshin Impact 3.4 second half:

Aqua Simulacra (5-star)

Staff of Homa (5-star)

The Rust

Favonius Sword

Favonius Codex

Dragon's Bane

Lithic Blade

This is a great weapon banner for those who already have the banner 5-star character and need a good weapon. Signature weapons are typically tailor-made to bring out the true potential of the wielder.

Hence, players should consider summoning the weapon banner only if they have a 5-star unit, or else they have tons of Primogems to spend on Genshin Impact.

