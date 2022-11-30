Genshin Impact 3.4 Hu Tao rerun leaks and other character banners

Hu Tao is one of several characters currently rumored to be having a rerun in Genshin Impact 3.4. Before getting into the gritty-nitty details, it's vital to mention that none of the following leaks have been confirmed to be 100% accurate. While they do come from a credible leaker, it is still worth being skeptical until more proof arrives.

After all, this leaker (Uncle Lu) has gotten some facts wrong in the past, such as there being no new 5-star character in Genshin Impact 3.4, before backtracking and stating that Alhaitham will be in it.

Still, the following leaks are all the current information that curious Travelers have at the moment.

Genshin Impact 3.4 leaks: Hu Tao reruns information and more

SYP 💎🙌 Semi-hiatus until 3.3. @SaveYourPrimos Only Alhaitham, Hu Tao, and Yaoyao (4✰) have been reliably leaked for 3.4.



If you are interested in a possible Shenhe/Ayaka/Yelan/Xiao 3.4 rerun, please wait for more reliable intel before pulling in 3.3.



The above tweet is an excellent aggregation of what's currently known about Genshin Impact 3.4 banners via leaks. Here is what has been leaked to happen sometime in Version 3.4:

An Alhaitham banner

A Hu Tao banner with Staff of Homa on Epitome Invocation

Yaoyao will be a 4-star character introduced in this update

No specific banner order has been listed thus far. Similarly, there are still some missing details regarding other potential 5-star character banners. Do note that everything posted above is also subject to change.

Rumors of other Genshin Impact 3.4 banners

There is plenty of speculation and unconfirmed leaks of other 5-star characters like Yelan, Shenhe, and Xiao receiving banners in Genshin Impact 3.4. However, there are also Alhaitham and Hu Tao rumors, and there can't possibly be five 5-star banners since the maximum right now is four.

Travelers will likely receive more credible leaks after the Genshin Impact 3.4 beta starts. Until then, it's mostly just rumors. Just for reference, each of the 5-star characters listed in the above tweet hasn't had a banner since:

Yelan: Version 2.7

Version 2.7 Shenhe: Version 2.4

Version 2.4 Hu Tao: Version 2.2

Version 2.2 Xiao: Version 2.7

Hence, it wouldn't be unreasonable if any of the above 5-star characters got a banner in this update since they haven't been featured in well over half a year by the time Version 3.4 comes out.

No specific banner order is known for these rumored 5-star characters, which shouldn't be surprising since none of them have been confirmed yet.

Other Genshin Impact 3.4 leaks

BLANK  @genshinBLANK



3.4 Only includes the Sandstorm area of the Desert with it comes the Sandworm Cave



3.6 Adds the Canyon with the Dendro Dragon's Cave and the Dendro Archon's Lake



Locations you can also find: "Thorny Swamp" and "Black Abyss"



Besides the exciting Hu Tao and other rerun rumors, it's worth mentioning that this Version Update does have a few other things leaked about it thus far. The above map shows some of the new areas that players should expect to see in this Version 3.4.

There will be a new Sandworm boss of some kind in that update, although not too much is known about it at present. There will be several locations in Version 3.4, with other leaks stating the following:

Aranara Cave

Eremite Black Market Camp

Eternal Oasis

God of Wisdom Cave

Grass Dragon Cave

Gurabad City

King Deshret Cave

Kusanali Cave

Sand Ruins

Sandworm Boss Cave

The Scarlet King's Cup Cave

That's it for the current 3.4 rumor roundup. Travelers will find out sometime in the future how accurate these initial leaks were, including the highly-coveted Hu Tao banner.

