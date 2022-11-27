Genshin Impact fans aren’t amused to see Hu Tao go over 10 updates without a banner

Genshin Impact's Hu Tao hasn't had a banner in at least ten updates so far, with the last one being over a year ago. Naturally, some Travelers aren't ecstatic to see such a popular character go missing for so long. Most 5-star characters tend to get banners every few months, so waiting over a year can seem a bit absurd.

No credible leaks are stating that Hu Tao will have a banner any time soon, either. It is also worth mentioning that the data used in this article goes up to Genshin Impact 3.3 since it was confirmed that the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor director won't be featured there.

Hu Tao has now gone over a year without a banner in Genshin Impact

The above infographic is quite interesting, as it tells the reader how long it's been since a 5-star character has had a banner. For reference, here is the full list of the last Version Updates to feature them:

Hu Tao: Version 2.2

Eula: Version 2.3

Shenhe: Version 2.4

Ayaka: Version 2.6

Yelan: Version 2.7

Xiao: Version 2.7

Klee: Version 2.8

Kazuha: Version 2.8

Zhongli: Version 3.0

Ganyu: Version 3.0

Kokomi: Version 3.0

Cyno: Version 3.1

Venti: Version 3.1

Nilou: Version 3.1

Albedo: Version 3.1

Nahida: Version 3.2

Yoimiya: Version 3.2

Yae Miko: Version 3.2

Tartaglia: Version 3.2

Wanderer: Version 3.3

Itto: Version 3.3

Raiden Shogun: Version 3.3

Ayato: Version 3.3

By the time this infographic came out, Hu Tao was the only character not to have a banner in Genshin Impact within the last year. For those who don't remember, she was last pullable between November 2 and November 23, 2021.

Reactions

There were, unsurprisingly, many reactions to Hu Tao's absence. Some people point out her constant appearances in collaborations, while others might make a few jokes, as shown by the first two comments posted above.

It's not as if Hu Tao is unpopular, either. She's a terrific DPS unit with a pretty large fanbase online. Why she's been so absent for so long is anybody's guess.

bwaap! @enocbwaap eula, hu tao, and shenhe are in the deepest pits of no rerun hell at this point eula, hu tao, and shenhe are in the deepest pits of no rerun hell at this point

Of course, there have been several reactions to this piece of news outside of Reddit. The three characters listed here are the top three 5-star characters who haven't had a banner in the longest period of time. The most recent one of the bunch is Shenhe, who had a banner nearly ten months ago, which is still a long time by Genshin Impact standards.

The tweet above is a humorous depiction of the top two 5-stars who haven't gotten a banner in a while. Seeing the chibi artstyle with the numbers being counted on the wall is amusing if a bit sad for the fans of these two characters.

Unsurprisingly, some fans are even counting the days when it comes to this beloved funeral director not getting a rerun. The initial Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks didn't feature her, so it's not surprising to see the upcoming lineup.

Nonetheless, it is still disappointing for her fans. They can always hope that she will return in Genshin Impact 3.4. Just keep in mind that there is always the possibility that she won't show up then, either. It's best to wait until HoYoverse officially confirms when her next banner will happen, however long that will take.

